Nine things to do in Wichita this coming week. Most are free.

Free: WSU volleyball’s Black & Yellow Scrimmage

6 p.m. Friday at Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount

The Wichita State University’s volleyball team is playing a scrimmage that is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. to Koch Arena, and play starts at 6 p.m. Fans must enter through the south side entrance. Masks are mandatory for all fans ages 5 and older, and capacity is capped at 2,000. For full information on safety protocols, visit GoShockers.com/COVID.

Free: Park City Sunset Parking Lot Concert featuring Lucky People

6:30 p.m. Friday at Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Dr. in Park City

Bring your face mask and your lawn chair to enjoy a free concert in the Hartman Arena parking lot. Gates open at 6 p.m. and The Banned starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by Lucky People.

Organizers ask that you wear a mask when away from your seat. No outside alcohol or coolers; food and drink will be for sale through food trucks and concession stands.

Free: Symphony at Home radio series

7 p.m. Friday, virtual

This installment of Wichita Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony at Home Broadcast Series features Beethoven Piano Concertos from a February 2020 performance. Tune in at 7 p.m. on 90.1 FM in Wichita or online at radiokansas.com. Join maestro Daniel Hege and Katelyn Mattson-Levy, classical music coordinator for Radio Kansas, for a concert talk live at 6:30 p.m. on the WSO Facebook page.

Halloween Laser Spooktacular in the Digital Dome Theater





Daily showtimes through Nov. 5 at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

This limited-run Halloween laser show features fun rather than scary graphics and music on Exploration Place’s 60-foot screen with immersive 360-degree views and booming surround sound.

The show is appropriate for any age that can sit still for the show. There are singalongs including “Ghostbusters” and “Monster Mash”, floating laser caricatures and animations of legendary Halloween personalities.

Space is limited in the theater to allow for distancing. Shows are 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with an extra 6 p.m. showing on Thursdays. Admission to the theater is $5. Attending a show does not require admission to the science center.

Free: Shocker baseball Fall World Series game

1 p.m. Saturday at Eck Stadium, 4100 E. 21st North

Watch game 5 of the Wichita State baseball team’s Fall World Series. The Shocker roster is divided into two teams for the seven-inning game. Eck Stadium’s outfield seating areas are closed and other modifications have been made to help with distancing.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and only one entrance is open – the main gate behind home plate. Face masks must be worn at all times. Find more information at GoShockers.com

Ending soon: Free Sunday admission at Old Cowtown Museum

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

This Sunday is your last chance to take advantage of free admission at Wichita’s living history museum. Old Cowtown Museum has been offering free Sunday admission from April through October the past few seasons thanks to local businessman Colby Sandlian. Some Sundays are exempt, though, including Oct. 25 during the Coffins and Cobwebs at Cowtown event (the cost is $5 that day and hours are noon to 7 p.m.).

This Sunday, take in daily activities performed by costumed interpreters and explore the buildings and artifacts that tell the story of what life was like just off the Chisholm Trail during the 1865-1880 timeframe.

Free: “Air, Land & Sea” photography exhibit

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University Ave.

A collection of Brett Schauf’s photography is on exhibition through Oct. 30 at Riney Fine Arts Gallery on the campus of Friends University. “Air, Land & Sea” combines three of Schauf’s passions: aviation, landscape and travel photography. You’ll see flying warbirds, mountain landscapes, ocean vistas and more that Schauf has captured when not busy with his daily commercial and portrait work. For the past five years, the Wichita-based photographer has been the lead photographer for Doc, one of only two airworthy Boeing B-29 Superfortress aircraft left in the world.

You can also view the gallery online at rineygallery.com, and see an artist talk posted on the gallery’s Facebook page.

Free: Trio of online Ulrich events

6 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, virtual

Two artists whose works are featured on the Ulrich + Artists + You Community Billboard Project are giving online talks this week. On Tuesday, Wichita artist Larry Schwarm will join Zoom from his studio to talk about his projects, including photographs of controlled agricultural burning in the Flint Hills that are featured on a billboard at 4355 S. K-15. On Thursday, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation in Montana, talks about her complex paintings and prints that deliver humorous and poignant socio-political commentary. The billboard with her work is on view at 703 N. West St.

On Wednesday, Stephanie Danker of Miami University (Ohio) will share a project among her university students that focused on photographs by Gordon Parks from the Ulrich Collection.

These events are free but registration is required at ulrich-new.wichita.edu/programs.

Ride Like MADD Poker Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Law Enforcement Memorial, 455 N. Main.

Bretz & Young Injury Lawyers are sponsoring a Ride Like MADD poker run Saturday in memory of Wichita Police Officer Stacy Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden Woodson, who were killed in 2018 when a truck hit their motorcycle. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

To register, show up between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Memorial, 455 N. Main. Poker hands are $25 each. Stands up at 10 a.m. The ride concludes at Twister City Harley Davidson in Park City.