Bonnie Bing: Time flies, but remember that you’re the navigator and the pilot.

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

Wonder how many times in one day we say the word “time.”

Time is up. What time? Have a good time. That was some time ago. There is no time for that. Time to go. Give it more time. What time is it? Take some time off. It should be time. Time for myself. Me time. All in good time. Time out. Closing time. Time management. Time doesn’t wait.

For some reason time is on my mind. I think it’s because I continue to think that I’ve wasted time while being at home more than I’ve ever been in my life.

I feel guilty when I realize its mid-afternoon and I haven’t accomplished much. Then I think, ‘well, it’s my time and I guess I can waste it if I want to.’

Don’t you think sometimes we forget that the time we have truly is our time? That said, we shouldn’t let other people waste it. After all, no one has unlimited time in this life.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But since time is indeed a precious commodity, we also should make sure we’re not wasting others’ time.

During this please-let-it-end pandemic experience I’ve decided if I had an enjoyable wasted time, it wasn’t wasted time at all.

No doubt there are some employers out there disagreeing. They’re thinking if you’re on the clock your time is their time.

So before they send me emails, I’ll add that a very enjoyable two-hour lunch may be considered wasted time to others. This is when you remind them it was your time you wasted. No doubt you’ll make up the time later.

Notice how I’m really brave as a freelance retiree with no boss.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Until my mom was elderly she simply hated to waste time. She was happiest when she was with our family. If she went somewhere without at least one of us in tow she would come home and say, “That was a waste of time. I’m staying home next time. Not even worth putting on these panty hose.”

Yet she never considered it a waste of time when hauling kids to track meets, attending every basketball game, piano recital, dance program, talent show, etc. And somehow that it made her presence more special for all of us.

I remember telling her once that she didn’t need to come to a 9th grade glee club assembly because it would be a waste of time. Mom informed me that it was her time and she would decide how she would spend it. I thought that was brilliant.

However I was disappointed when Mom’s time philosophy wasn’t always acceptable. When I was supposed to do my homework on my time I explained it was a waste of my time. She explained discussing it was a waste of her time and mine and to “get after it.”

If you’re working at home there are probably distractions that may result in some time that could be considered wasted minutes. Hey, breaks are important. So are those snacks. It’s not your fault the dog wants out. Again. You can’t go without lunch. Important to stretch after those ZOOM meetings. It all takes time.

Just remember time flies and you’re the navigator and the pilot.