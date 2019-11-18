Popular reporter on KAKE-TV confirms she is leaving the station

Lily Wu, a popular reporter on KAKE-TV for the past nine years, is leaving the station.

Wu said she plans to work until Dec. 3.

Although she declined to be interviewed, Wu confirmed her departure via Facebook messenger on Monday.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m grateful for the nine years I’ve been with KAKE, where I had amazing mentors like Larry Hatteberg, but it’s time I explore other opportunities in my hometown.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Wu, who earned a master’s in journalism from the University of Hong Kong, has been at KAKE since 2010. She also earned two bachelor’s degrees from Wichita State University and graduated from East High School’s International Baccalaureate program in 2003.

She’s also been active in the pageant scene and is a past president of Wichita Asian Association, which every year puts on the Wichita Asian Festival.

Wu declined to say what her specific plans were for her post-KAKE career.