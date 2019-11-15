5 things to know about Midian Shrine Center’s 5th annual Feztival of Trees

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a tree already decorated and presents to go under it? All it takes is a winning $1 ticket at an upcoming event that features chances to win decorated trees and all the swag underneath them.

Over the weekends of Nov. 15-17 and 22-24, the Wichita-based Midian Shrine Center, 130 N. Topeka, is hosting its fifth annual Feztival of Trees. The event showcases around 30 or more holiday trees decorated and donated by local businesses and organizations, Midian Shrine members and other individuals. The event’s name relates to the red fez hat that Shriners wear.

Feztival-goers can bid on their favorite trees by purchasing $1 raffle tickets that they can drop into a fez placed in front of each tree. Winners get the tree, the decorations and all the presents underneath the displayed tree. Gift baskets are also up for raffle. Winners will be drawn after the event closes Sunday, Nov. 24, but ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Here are five things you should know about the fifth annual Feztival of Trees:

▪ This year’s Feztival will be held over two weekends instead of the one weekend devoted to previous Feztivals.

“We decided to expand it because we feel that this will let more people see all the trees, plus it’s just beautiful,” said Amanda Bair, one of the Feztival organizers.

▪ The themes tend to be imaginative, and the amount of swag under the trees has gotten more plentiful with each Feztival. Past swag has included TVs, for example.

“I will say that the trees are getting more elaborate,” Bair said, “and the creativity that goes on is pretty amazing.” Some trees and gifts will appeal to kids, with games and stuffed animals or children’s character themes, while others are more adult-themed, with past trees featuring wine, liquor or fine jewelry.

▪ Instead of a live auction for select trees as in years past, there will be an online auction conducted through Facebook this year. Photos of three trees up for bid will be posted on Facebook on Nov. 14, Bair said. Bidding — done by posting in the comments section for each tree pictured — ends at 4 pm. Sunday, Nov. 24, she added. While they are up for bid, the three trees will be displayed on the walkway/mezzanine level of the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway.

▪ The event has other activities to help people get “in the spirit of Christmas,” said Bair. That includes selfies with Santa, homemade treats for sale in a Sweet Shoppe and items for sale by vendors. From 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays only, a $6 old-fashioned waffle breakfast will be served in the center’s restaurant-lounge area. The center will also be decorated for the holidays. This year’s Feztival will not include free refreshments and will have limited live entertainment, which is a change from previous Feztivals.

▪ Proceeds from the event go toward the operating costs of Wichita’s Midian Shrine Center, which in turn allows the center to continue its philanthropic mission of providing specialized pediatric care, Bair said. Each year, about 400 children in the Wichita Midian Shrine Center’s jurisdiction — which includes south-central and southwestern Kansas — receive help for treatments of orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate conditions at Shriner hospitals, according to officials.

5th annual Feztival of Trees

What: a display of themed Christmas trees that are raffled off with the decorations and accompanying gifts underneath them

Where: Midian Shrine Center, 130 N. Topeka

When: Nov. 15-17, 22-24, hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Admission & other costs: $5 per person, free for kids 10 and under; tickets available at the door. Event includes selfies with Santa, a Sweet Shoppe with homemade treats for sale, vendors, $1 raffle tickets to win a decorated tree and gift baskets, and a $6 old-fashioned waffle breakfast served 9 a.m.-noon. on Saturdays only, Nov. 16 & 23.

More information: facebook.com/Midian-Shrine-Feztival-of-Trees-2192105097503528/ or 316-264-7551