Sixteen years after bringing ‘Farewell Tour’ to Wichita, a legendary singer will return

Sixteen years after bringing her “Farewell Tour” to Wichita, Cher is coming back.

The singer, 73, will perform as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour at Intrust Bank Arena on April 22. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Cher will be joined on the tour by special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Cher was scheduled to perform in Wichita as part of her “Dressed to Kill” tour in 2015 but canceled the end portion of the tour because of illness. Wichita’s date was on the list of cancellations.

The singer was last in Wichita in March 2003, when she performed as part of her “Farewell Tour” to a sold-out crowd of 8,500 fans at the Kansas Coliseum. That show was called an “encore” to another sold-out show she’d performed five months earlier.

Tickets will be available at the www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.