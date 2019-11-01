Day of the Dead events happening all over Wichita this weekend

Las Catrinas, Paulina and Consuelo Medina at the Kings Cultural Center’s 6th annual Día de los Muertos event on Oct. 28 in Armona. Fresno Bee

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is typically celebrated in Mexico and Latin America on Nov. 1 and 2 and honors the lives of the deceased.

In Wichita, several groups and businesses are planning events centered around Dia de los Muertos.

The biggest event is being put on by Celebrar Wichita, which is hosting its fifth annual Día de los Muertos party at the Farm and Plaza, 835 E. First St. It will happen from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Event organizer Lolly Hernandez said there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy, including several performers, bands, food vendors, a kids corner and a giant paper mache la catrina, or sugar skull. The event will also have an altar where attendees can stop to remember the lives of lost loved ones.

Admission is free.

Hernandez said she hopes the event will be “dynamic and meaningful” celebration. She said she was inspired to bring the tradition to Wichita after seeing a similar event in Texas.

“I would go to Texas, and Wichita didn’t have anything like this, so I thought, ‘Wow, this would be great here in Wichita,’” she said.

Here are some other Día de los Muertos events that are happening in Wichita:

Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central, is putting on a combination First Friday and Día de los Muertos party from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the shipping container mall. The event, organized by restaurant Taco Locale in concert with the center’s other stores and restaurants, will feature trick or treating, live music and dances, a photo booth, face painting and a costume contest.

The Workroom, 150 N Cleveland St., is hosting a First Friday and Día de los Muertos event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The community is invited to see artwork from varying artists created with a Day of the Dead theme.

Vertigo 232 Gallery, 232 N. Market, will be hosting a Day of the Dead art show that will have a final showing from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday. All works int he show will be inspired by the Day of the Dead. Costumes are encouraged.

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 3213 N. Toben, is having a Día de los Muertos party at 8 p.m. on Friday. It will include a $19.99 a person buffet and a show featuring illusionist Nicky Lauren. A prize will be awarded to the best costume.

La Hacienda Tacos and Tequila, 5905 W Kellogg Dr., is hosting a Day of the Dead Celebration from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a best skull makeup contest with a $250 cash prize and dinner for two. Admission is $5 for people 18-20, free for people 21 and over.