Two country stars, both now appearing on network talent shows, will perform in Wichita

Two music stars currently appearing on reality shows are planning a visit to Wichita.

Blake Shelton, the country star who’s serving as a judge NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” will appear at Intrust Bank Arena on March 11 with his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour, the venue announced this morning.

His opening act will be Lauren Alaina, who at the moment is competing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Blake Shelton entertains the crowd at Intrust Bank Arena Thursday night. (Sept. 22, 2016) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins also will appear.

Tickets are $39, $69 and $99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1. They’ll be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 855-755-7328 a the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

The affable Shelton, best known for hits like “Boys ‘round Here” and “God’s Country,” last performed in Wichita in 2016.

Alaina, known for songs like “What Ifs” and ”Like My Mother Does,” appeared at this year’s Kansas State Fair.