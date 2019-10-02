‘Fall’s Fluffiest Festival’ will attract thousands of Wichita dogs and their people

The 23rd annual installment of Woofstock is Saturday at Sedgwick County Park. cloyd

It’s the day that Wichita’s dog lovers look forward to all year.

Woofstock, the annual canine celebration that always fills Sedgwick County Park with dogs and their adoring people, returns on Saturday for its 23rd installment.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kansas Human Society, happens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will feature a pet costume contest, vendors, agility courses, doggie musical chairs, a kids play zone and more. It draws about 10,000 people and their pets each year, and it’s the humane society’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in around $285,000 each year.

Here are a few activities organizers of “Fall’s Fluffiest Festival,” as they’ve dubbed it, want you to be sure and check out.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. A new lure course: Do you have a dog who’s “prey driven?” (Read: Loves to chase things). If so, you’ll want to check out the lure course that will be at Woofstock for the first time this year. The mechanical course features a lure that dogs can chase through a course — over and under obstacles and around corners — at a quick pace. “It’s a really nice course,” said Ericka Goering, director of marketing and communications for the Humane Society “If you have a dog that loves to chase things, they’ll definitely love that.” There will be an extra charge for your dog to try the course.

2. Return of the Woof Walk: Last year was the first year for this Woofstock event, which is a mile and a half walk that gets people and their pets a little exercise before the event starts. Those who want to participate pay $40 and will get admission to Woofstock, breakfast for themselves and their dogs, a T-shirt, a bag, a doggy bandanna and early event entry. It starts at 9 a.m. Sign up at http://support.kshumane.org/.

3. Wichita Police Departments K-9 Unit demo: One of last year’s most popular attractions, Goering said, was a demonstration by the WPD’s K-9 Unit, which features highly trained German shepherds who know how to search buildings, track suspects and apprehend criminals. Spectators can see these intelligent and dog pros do their thing.

4. Fun for people: Though the day is all about dogs, Woofstock also offers some attractions for humans. The lineup of events includes live music from Steve Downey at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and from Tequila Ridge at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will also be a food court that features food trucks as well as a beer garden.

5. Kids vet clinic: Another popular attraction, Goering said, is a free kids vet clinic that will give little ones a stuffed puppy and allow them to pose as young veterinarians, checking its heartbeat, updating its vaccinations and earning a health certificate. The free puppy then goes home with the kid.

What: A canine celebration and Kansas Humane Society fundraiser in its 23rd year

Where: Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

When: 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturday.

Admission: $10 for adults, free for children under 12. Tickets are available at the gate. VIP admission is $25, and Woof Walk registration is $40 and includes admission

Rules: Woofstock will happen rain or shine. Two dogs maximum will be admitted per person. Dogs must be six months or older and current on all vaccinations. They must be leashed (no retractable leashes) and poop must be picked up.