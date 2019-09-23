Entertainment
Wichita-area venues use Monday morning to announce four coming concerts
It’s been a busy morning for concert announcements in the Wichita area. Three venues in and near Wichita announced this morning four performers that will be arriving in the next year.
Here’s a look at what was added to the concert calendar this morning:
The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Jimmy Eat World with Pronoun, Nov. 4: This alternative rock band from Arizona is known for its hits like “The Middle” and “Pain.” Tickets to the show will be $35 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com
Chevelle with Convey and The Band Royal, Dec. 5: Chevelle is a rock band whose best known hits are “The Red,” “Send The Pain Below” and “Vitamin R (Leading Us Along).” Tickets will be $28 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com
Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
Cody Johnson, Jan. 10: Johnson is a country singer whose hit “On My Way to You” has spent more than 34 weeks on the Billboard 100. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at www.Ticketmaster.com, the Hartman Arena Box Office or the Ticketmaster app.
The Stiefel, 151 S. Santa Fe, Salina
KC & The Sunshine Band, Nov. 16: This 1970s funk band, known for hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It): and “Shake Your Booty,” still plays more than 100 shows each year. This year, it’s stopping at The Stiefel, which is a short drive from Wichita and is a venue known for pulling in big names to a small town. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and will cost $59 and up. They’ll be available at www.ticketmaster.com.
