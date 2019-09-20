Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open this weekend. Here’s 8 farms to visit

Kids play at the Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch. The farm, like many pumpkin patches in the area, opens for the season this weekend. The Wichita Eagle

With the arrival of fall we’ve made a list of pumpkin patches the whole family can enjoy. Much like picking the perfect pumpkin, picking which patch to attend will be just as challenging.

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. W., Clearwater. Open from Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Hours for the glow in the dark zombie paintball and evening corn maze are 7-10 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment Wednesday and Friday nights.

Activities include corn maze, sorghum maze, hay bale maze, obstacle course, zombie paintball, jumping activities, petting zoo, feeding heifers, pig races, gem mining, milking demo, dairy tours, barrel rides, hay wagon rides and “Barn of Fear” haunted barn. Special events with discounted admission and/or events include Opening day, Sept. 22; Grandparents Weekend, Sept. 28 & 29; a to be announced movie night on Oct. 12; Halloween costume contest Oct. 26 & 27.

Admission: Pumpkin patch $7, corn maze $7, pumpkin patch/corn maze combo $13, free for 2 and younger. Additional cost for some activities. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com

Marietta Farm, 1600 E U.S. HWY 54, Andover. Open from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Activities include corn pit, playground, grass maze, wagon rides, live animals, hay bale bowling, zip lining, jumping activities, pumpkin slingshots, corn and pumpkin cannon, paintball and train rides.

Admission: $5 on weekdays, $7 on weekends, free for 2 and younger. Additional cost for some activities. 316-227-1563 or mariettafarm.com

Walters’ Pumpkinfest, 10001 NW U.S. HWY 77, Burns. Open from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.

Activities include corn maze, play areas, hay rides to the pumpkin patch, train rides, pumpkin slingshot and cannon and a two-story treehouse. From 7-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays the pumpkin patch will open for night activities, which include flashlight maze and “Haunted Cannery”.

Admission: $7 on Mondays-Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m., $10 for all other weekday times, $13 Saturdays and Sundays, free for ages 2 and younger, packages and season passes available. Additional cost for some activities. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com

P and M Pumpkin Ranch, 311 16th Ave., Moundridge. Open from Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Activities include sports barn, western themed playground, pedal karts, pig races, corn maze, train rides, corn and pumpkin cannons and feeding animals.

Admission: $9, free for ages 2 and younger, season passes available. Additional cost for some activities. 620-345-3103 or pandmpumpkinranch.com

Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Activities include hayrides, corn maze, duck races, petting zoo, pedal cars, train rides, obstacle course, paintball and pumpkin cannon.

Admission: $9, free for 2 and under, military and senior citizens receive 50 percent off with ID. Additional cost for some activities. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S Dusty Road, Derby. Open on weekends from Sept. 28 through Oct., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays and by appointment on weekdays for groups.

Activities include corn maze, tractor ride, playground areas and canoes.

Admission: $7, $5 with military ID, free for 3 and under. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com

Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open from Oct. 2 through Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and by appointment for groups during the off hours.

Activities include pumpkin and apple picking and a nature walk. Hard apple cider and other goods are available for purchase at the on site store.

Admission: no admission charge to the farm. Pumpkins picked at the patch are 50 cents a pound; 65 cents in the Meadowlark store. Hayrack ride to the pumpkin patch is $3. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com

Cedar Creek Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N 119th St. W, Maize. Open from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Activities include barrel train, private fire pits, corn maze, petting zoo and pony rides.

Admission: $10, free for 2 and under. Additional cost for some activities. 316-295-8718 or cedarcreekict.com