7 free things to do in the Wichita area starting this weekend

Courtesy photo

Ballet in the Park

Ballet Wichita’s ever-popular summer Ballet in the Park series continues this weekend in Maize. Artistic Director Alex Ossadnik has choreographed a new adaptation of the classic “Cinderella,” which is performed free to the public in area parks. This Sunday the production comes to Maize’s City Park, so bring a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy this warm weather while it’s still around. The ballet will also perform Sunday evening in Wellington.

Details: 1 p.m. Sun., Maize City Park, 401 S. Khedive, Maize. 6:30 p.m. Sun., Seller’s Park, 501 N. Harvey, Wellington. Both performances are free. www.balletwichita.com, 316-687-5880

ICT Fest

ICT Fest continues Friday and Saturday with a line up of 37 bands. The festival, which was started in 2004, is an all-ages event.

Details: noon-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas. Free. ictfest.com

First Friday

The long-talked-about switch is officially happening this month, as Wichita’s art galleries are gearing up for a “First Friday” art crawl instead of “Final Friday.” Many local galleries will be open late for art shows, and some serve refreshments as well. The move to First Fridays puts Wichita on the same schedule as Kansas City’s popular First Friday art gallery crawl. A full listing of gallery openings is available on Downtown Wichita’s website. New to gallery crawl this week is Kookaburra Coffee at 9414 W. Central, featuring paintings by Mike Fallier. Among the stops not to miss: Gallery Alley at 616 E. Douglas, where Downtown Wichita is hosting a pop-up surprise event from 6-9 p.m.

Details: Fri. evening, various art galleries in town. Free. www.firstfridayict.com

Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park returns this weekend, with an all-female production of “Pericles: Prince of Tyre.” The cast will, together, play over 40 different roles, including the hero, sailors, pirates, the young maiden and the wicked queen. The production is directed by Dan Schuster. The show is free, but donations are accepted. Performances continue through Sept. 22.

Details: 7 p.m. Fri., College Hill Park, 304 S. Circle; 7 p.m. Sat., Buffalo Park, 10201 W. Hardtner; 7 p.m. Sun., indoors at University Friends Church, 1840 W. University. Free. www.wichitashakespearecompany.org, 316-655-2017

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band in concert

To celebrate “Navy Week,” the Navy Band Great Lakes is coming to Wichita for a free concert. The Great Lakes Regional U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band will perform Tuesday outside the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum in Heritage Square. The concert is also celebrating the recent launch of the USS Wichita LCS 13 naval ship, the third vessel to honor Wichita.

Details: noon Tues., Sept. 10, the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s Heritage Square, 204 S. Main. Free. www.wichitahistory.org, 316-265-9314

Heritage Square Concert Series

This week marked the launch of the Heritage Square Concert Series, an always-popular collection of lunchtime free concerts in downtown Wichita. This coming Wednesday, the Tom Page Trio will perform at Heritage Square, brought “back by popular demand.” Bring a lunch, or check out the multiple food trucks that will be set up serving on-site. The concert is expected to last an hour.

Details: noon Wed., Sept. 11, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. Free. www.wichitahistory.org, 316-265-9314

Ulrich Museum openings

Wichita State University’s Ulrich Museum of Art is opening three new shows for its fall season on Thursday evening. Those include “Teachable Moments: The XXII Faculty Biennial,” a recurring show featuring work of all different artistic mediums created by WSU faculty, “Clay Currents: The Wichita National Ceramic Invitational,” a showcase of ceramics, and “Solving For X = Accessibility.” As always, admission to the museum is free.

Details: 5-8 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 12, Ulrich Museum of Art, 1845 Fairmount. Free. www.wichita.edu/Ulrich, 316-978-3664