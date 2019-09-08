Here’s 48 craft shows and barn sales within driving distance of Wichita

Wichita Festivals kicks off the arts and crafts shows this fall with the three-day annual Autumn & Art show at Bradley Fair. Here’s a list of fine art shows, craft fairs and barn sales close to Wichita.

Wichita shows

Sept. 13-15, 10th annual Autumn & Art, Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock, free, autumnandart.com. Juried fine arts show and sale with 100 artists from around the country representing 14 artistic media.

Sept. 21, Outdoor Vintage Market, 4535 E. 61st, Kechi, free, facebook.com/junkinthetrunkemporium. Junk in the Trunk Emporium is coordinating 35 antique and vintage vendors in conjunction with the Kechi Kite Festival.

Oct. 4-6, HG Artisan Market at Wichita Junior League Holiday Galleria, Century II, 225 W. Douglas, $12 ages 13 and older, jlwichita.org. Joining the Galleria’s 100 regional and national merchants on Saturday and Sunday only is a select group of 20 artists and crafters for an artisan market.

Oct. 5, Riverside Fall Art & Market, 901 Porter St., free, facebook.com/PorterStreetArtists. The artists who live on Porter Street in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood will have a holiday market at the Civitan Community House.

Oct. 5, 35th annual St. Elizabeth Seton Fall Bazaar, 645 N. 119th St. W., $2, seaswichita.com/fall-bazaar. More than 100 vendors offering handmade crafts, direct sales and food items.

Oct. 11-13, Vintage Market Days, Hartman Arena, Century II, $10 Fri-Sat, $5 Sun ages 13 & older, wichita.vintagemarketdays.com. Held in multiple cities and states, these three-day events focus on vintage, architectural salvage and repurposed finds.

Oct. 12, 29th Annual St. Peter Fall Bazaar, 10110 Southwest Blvd., $2, stpeterschulte.com/fall-bazaar. More than 85 booths ranging from handmade crafts, art and foods to commercial vendors.

Oct. 20, 26th annual Unique Antique Market, Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st, free, facebook.com/unique.antique.market. Vintage and antique vendors.

Nov. 1-2, Mistletoe Market, Century II, 225 W. Douglas, $5 ages 13 and older, montagefestivals.com. Boutique merchants, handcrafted, vintage and antique sellers, and direct sales.

Nov. 2, 46th annual Church of the Magdalen Fall Arts & Crafts Bazaar, 12626 E. 21st St. N., $2 ages 6 and older, magdalenwichita.com/bazaar. More than 100 vendors, no commercial products allowed.

Nov. 8-10, Vintage Inspired Prospectors Fall Market, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Dr., Park City. $5 for ages 13 and older, vintageinspiredprospectors.com. Barn finds, repurposed items and handmade goods.







Regional arts/crafts shows

Sept. 19-21, 46th annual Autumn Daze Arts, Crafts & Music Festival, Branson, Mo., free, explorebranson.com. Juried show in historic downtown Branson features more than 80 crafters and artists from across the country. Collectibles, wood crafts, ironworks, quilts, jewelry, toys and more.

Sept. 20-22, 88th annual Plaza Art Fair, Kansas City, Mo., free, plazaartfair.com. One of the longest-running fine art events in the nation features 240 artists and a crowd of 250,000 across nine blocks of the Country Club Plaza.

Sept. 21, 4th annual Blue Truck Vintage Market, Buhler, $5 ages 13 and older, facebook.com/bluetruckvintagemarket. Shop 50 booths selling art and antiques at this family farm, along with seven food vendors.

Sept. 21, 50th annual Hillsboro Arts & Crafts Fair, Hillsboro, free, hillsboroartsandcraftsfair.org. Juried festival covers a six-block area in downtown Hillsboro with 300 vendors selling handmade creations and more than 40,000 shoppers.

Sept. 21, 41st annual Art in the Park and Craft Show, Marion, free, marionparksandrec.com. Held the same day as the Hillsboro fair and just 12 miles east, this event offers 250 vendors selling handcrafted items ranging from ceramics to woodcrafts.

Sept. 21, 44th annual Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival, Topeka, $1, shawneetown.org. Supporting the Shawnee Town 1929 historical museum, this event includes more than 130 vendors selling handmade, homemade and repurposed items.

Sept. 21-22 and Oct. 26-27, Wichita Flea Market, Mulvane, $3, wichitafleamarket.biz. Monthly events at the Kansas Star Casino arena feature more than 200 booths selling antiques, crafts, vintage items.

Sept. 21-22, 25th annual Durango Autumn Arts Festival, Durango, Colo., free, durangoarts.org/2019-daaf. Downtown juried event highlighting fine art and fine craft by 90 makers from around the country.

Sept. 21-22, 29th annual UNPLAZA Art Fair, Kansas City, Mo., free, peaceworkskc.org/unplaza. Held in Southmoreland Park near the Plaza, this event has shadowed the Plaza Art Fair to focus on affordable art by local artists, with a juried selection of nearly 100 displaying and selling art.

Sept. 21-22, 22nd annual Cider Days on Historic Walnut Street, Springfield, Mo., free, itsalldowntown.com. Regional artists and crafters join in this fall festival in this National Historic District of downtown Springfield.

Sept. 25-Oct. 26, Harvest Festival, Branson, Mo., admission starting at $68, silverdollarcity.com. Silver Dollar City debuts a new fall festival that includes Craft Days (visiting craftsmen and juried artisans demonstrate throughout the park) and Pumpkin Nights, in addition rides and live entertainment. Makers’ Market has handmade items. Park is open Wednesdays through Sundays during this time.

Sept. 27-28, 46th annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair, Manhattan, free, pumpkinpatchartsandcrafts.com. More than 120 booths selling handmade and refurbished arts and crafts from local makers at Cico Park.

Sept. 28, 3rd annual Vintage Villa Fall Barn Sale, Douglass, free, facebook.com/thevintagevillabarnsale. More than 100 vendors selling repurposed, vintage and direct sales merchandise.

Sept. 28, Vintage Camper Show & Vintage Market, Dexter, free, facebook.com/stonebarnfarmks. Visitors can view vintage campers on display at Stone Barn Farm and Log Cabins and shop the market’s handmade/junk gypsy style booths around the farm.

Sept. 28, 7th annual Funky Flea Outdoor Flea Market, Hutchinson, free, facebook.com/pg/funkyjunkantiques. More than 20 vendors selling funky junk, vintage finds, art and handmade items.

Sept. 28, 47th annual Whimmydiddle Arts and Crafts Fair, Scott City, free, whimmydiddle.org. One of the largest crafts shows in western Kansas, this event features 300 booths from across the U.S. set up in Scott City Park selling everything from fine art to original crafts.

Sept. 28, Canton Days Fall Flea & Craft Market, Canton, free, http://facebook.com/cantonfleamarkets. Vintage, antique, handcrafted, along with upcycled and boutique items at the McPherson County Fairgrounds in conjunction with Canton Heritage Days community-wide events.

Sept. 28, 21st annual Plaza District Festival, Oklahoma City, free, plazadistrict.org/festival. More than 35 Oklahoma artist booths line NW 16th Street at this arts festival in the heart of the city.

Sept. 28, 58th annual Overland Park Fall Festival, Overland Park, free, opkansas.org/fallfestival. An arts and crafts fair with more than 100 booths featuring handmade products is part of this festival that annually draws 30,000 to downtown Overland Park.

Sept. 28-29, 38th annual Cider Days Fall Festival, Topeka, $8 ages 13 & older (discount online), topekaciderdays.com. One of northeast Kansas’ largest arts and crafts shows fills the Kansas Expocentre with more than 250 booths and 10,000 shoppers.

Sept. 28-29, Vintage & Made Fair, Adel, Iowa, $8 ages 13 & older (discounts online), vintageandmadefair.com. Held twice a year at Dallas County Fairgrounds west of Des Moines, organizers say you can find everything needed to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle from the more than 100 booths.

Sept. 28-29, 42nd annual Fair Grove Heritage Reunion, Fair Grove, Mo., free, fg-historical.org/index.php/heritage-reunion. Located 14 miles north of Springfield, Fair Grove is a historical grist mills and this annual event draws 30,000. Includes 300 juried vendors featuring handmade crafts.

Oct. 4-6, 46th annual Ozark Arts & Crafts Show, Ozark, Mo., free, ozarkcraftfair.com. More than 300 vendors from around the country sell original arts and crafts at Finley River Park.

Oct. 5, 45th annual Art in the Park, Winfield, $2 suggested donation, winfieldarts.org. Juried event with more than 50 fine art and fine crafts exhibitors at Island Park.

Oct. 5, 18th annual Fall into the Holidaze Craft & Antique Show, Winfield, free, facebook.com/fallintotheholidaze. Held to coincide with Art in the Park, this event at Winfield Fairgrounds has more than 80 booths with crafts, antiques, baked goods and direct sales.

Oct. 5, 4th annual Pretty Prairie Barn Bazaar, Pretty Prairie, free, facebook.com/barnbazaar. Crafts, homemade goods, antiques, rusty junk.

Oct. 5, Republic Pumpkin Daze, Republic, Mo., free, republicpumpkindaze.com. More than 250 craft booths join in this southwest Missouri festival focused on pumpkins, gourds and other weighing produce.

Oct. 5-6, 9th annual Kansas Barn Sale, McPherson, $5 ages 13 & older, facebook.com/kansasbarnsale. No longer in a barn but at McPherson’s Lakeside Park, this event is expanding to two days with 100 vendors dealing antiques, vintage, repurposed, handmade or artisan goods.

Oct. 11-13, 53rd annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days, Mt. Vernon, Mo., free, mtvchamber.com. Nearly 500 booths of handmade crafts are part of this large festival in southwest Missouri.

Oct. 11-13, 12th annual Summit Art Festival, Lee’s Summit, Mo., free, summitartfest.org. Fine art event held just outside Kansas City with 100 national, regional and local artisans.

Oct. 12, Keriel Dairy Fall Barn Sale, Whitewater, free, facebook.com/KerielDairy. The Wiebe family invites about 50 vendors to set up in and around the barn on their working dairy farm to sell handmade crafts, original art, antiques and edibles.

Oct. 12, Rose Hill Craft Show, Rose Hill, $2, rosehillfallfestival.com. The annual Rose Hill Fall Festival includes a Saturday craft fair filling two gyms at the school. Cost is for the festival button, on sale at the door.

Oct. 12-13, Holiday Vintage World Market, Hutchinson, $5 ages 13 and older, vintageworldmarket.com. Antique dealers and artisans in the Meadowlark Building at the Kansas State Fair Grounds.

Oct. 12-13, 48th annual Sugar Mound Arts & Crafts Festival, Mound City, free, sugarmoundartscrafts.com. More than 400 juried booths selling only handcrafted arts and crafts from local, regional and national artists.

Oct. 17-20, War Eagle Fair, Hindsville, Ark., free, wareaglefair.com. The Ozarks premier arts and crafts event draws 80,000 daily visitors shopping 250 booths of handcrafted items at a large fairground in northwest Arkansas. Adjacent to the fairgrounds are two more events with hundreds of vendors: War Eagle Mill Craft Fair and the Sharps’ Show.

Oct. 19-20, 61st annual Maple Leaf Festival, Baldwin City, free, mapleleaffestival.com. About 300 indoor and outdoor craft booths line the main streets of town and occupy the local fire house during this community celebration.

Nov. 2, 47th annual Sunflower Arts & Crafts & Home Based Business Expo, Anthony, free, anthonychamber.com. Expect about 30 booths set up in Municipal Hall.