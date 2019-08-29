Entertainment
Legendary hip hop star, rapper will perform in Wichita this fall
Rapper Rick Ross discusses his Miami roots
Hip hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Wichita’s Wave venue, 650 E. Second St., this fall, the venue announced this morning.
Ross, a Grammy-nominated artist known for hits like “Hustlin’” and “Here I Am,” will appear at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9. This will be his first-ever appearance in Wichita.
Tickets to the all-ages show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and will range from $45 to $80. They’ll be available at www.waveict.com.
Ross’ debut album, “Port of Miami,” was released in 2006, and he’s collaborated during his career with artists like T-Pain, John Legend, Drake and Kanye West. He also was one of the artists who was featured on the DJ Khaled hit “All I Do is Win.”
Comments