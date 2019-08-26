Conservative talk-radio host will go off the air in Wichita

Andy Hooser, the host of the “Voice of Reason” show on KQAM-AM, is resigning from the show to return to his native Ohio. The Wichita Eagle

The “Voice of Reason,” a daily conservative talk-radio show in Wichita, will go off the air this week and will be replaced with a nationally syndicated program, host Andy Hooser announced Monday.

Hooser, pronounced “hoosier,” plans to return to his native Ohio. His wife, Tiffynie, has been ill and they want to be closer to his family for help with their 5-year-old, he said.

“I felt really kind of honored to hold the mantle for the local conservative talk,” Hooser said. “This is actually one of the biggest markets in the nation that didn’t have a local conservative voice and the fact I got to do that was a really great honor.”

For most of the four years that Hooser has been on the radio, his show was broadcast from 6 to 9 a.m. on KQAM 1480. Recently, the show moved to one of the most difficult time slots on the dial, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which put him head-to-head against talk-radio juggernaut Rush Limbaugh on KNSS, 1330 AM and 98.7 FM.

Hooser’s show was a showcase for local Republican politics and politicians, including recently, both former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and state Senate President Susan Wagle, contenders for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts.

Mike Pompeo, a former U.S. Rep. now serving as U.S. secretary of state in the Trump Administration, appeared on the show several times.

The current congressman from Wichita, Rep. Ron Estes, has agreed to appear on Hooser’s final show on Friday, Hooser said.

Hooser also was treasurer of the Sedgwick County Republican Party and a board member of the Kansas Rifle Association, the state affiliate of the National Rifle Association,

“It’s sad,” he said. “I got really ingrained with the community and now I’ve got to back out of it.”

Former state Rep. John Whitmer, who hosts a Sunday evening show on KQAM, said he’ll be sorry to see Hooser go.

“I got my start so to speak by substituting on his show,” he said. “I used to guest host for him (and) he was my campaign manager the last time around.

“He called in to my show the first time it debuted and I will actually be going on his show later this week to wish him well,” Whitmer said. “He’s a great friend and I love him.”

Hooser said he will continue to broadcast a show on the Internet and hopes to sign on for a similar gig with an Ohio station.