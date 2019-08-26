Napoleon Dynamite, Pedro are coming to Wichita for screening, ‘freewheeling’ discussion

BYU professor dances as Napoleon Dynamite and nails it Scott Bradford, an associate professor in the economics department at BYU, danced as Napoleon Dynamite after his students raised money for the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Bradford, an associate professor in the economics department at BYU, danced as Napoleon Dynamite after his students raised money for the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund.

Vote for Pedro, make yourself a dang quesadilla and mark your calendars for Nov. 13, which is when the cast of “Napoleon Dynamite” will invade Wichita.

Three stars of the 2004 cult comedy classic — Jon Heder, who portrayed Napoleon, Efren Ramirez, who was his pal Pedro, and Jon Gries, who starred as Uncle Rico — will appear at the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, for a screening of the film followed by a “lively, freewheeling moderated discussion,” according to the venue’s website.

Reserved floor seats will be $34, $44 and $104, and general admission tickets will be $24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.etix.com. Those who want to take advantage of a presale on Thursday should text COMEDY to 49798.

“Napoleon Dynamite” tells the story of an awkward Idaho teen and his friend, Pedro, who is running for class president. It culminates with an epic dance scene and is one of the most quoted films of the 2000s.

For more information, visit the Cotillion’s page about the show.