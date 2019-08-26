Entertainment
Veterans Day concert in Wichita area will feature hairband heroes from the past
A concert intended to recognize local active military members, veterans and first responders is scheduled for Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — at Hartman Arena and will feature several hairband heroes from the past.
Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels is headlining the Hometown Heroes Tour, which will also include Night Ranger (of “Sister Christian” fame), Lita Ford (“Kiss Me Deadly”) and country star Joe Nichols.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and will range from $42 to $72. Discounts will be offered to veterans, military, teachers and first responders.
They’ll be available at the Hartman Arena box office, by calling t 1-800-745-3000 and at ticketmaster.com.
Hartman Arena is at 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive in Park City.
