TSO skipped Wichita last year, interrupting a Christmas tradition. What about this year?

For many Wichitans, a night with Trans-Siberian Orchestra had become a Christmas tradition. The band had brought its over-the-top instrumental Christmas concert to town every year since 2007 — until last year, when the group skipped Wichita.

But this year, TSO will be back. Intrust Bank Arena announced on Monday morning that the show will return to Intrust Bank Arena on Dec. 6 with its show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. They’ll cost $48, $58, $69.50 and $79.50 and will be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, by calling 316-755-7328 or at www.selectaseat.com.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is the group’s original Christmas show, which it first staged in 1999.

The group had performed at the Kansas Coliseum from 2007 to 2009 and then stopped at Intrust Bank Arena every year from 2010 to 2017.