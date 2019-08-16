Popular Wichita-area destination has a field of 100,000 sunflowers open to the public

Time-lapse of sunflowers at Grinter Farms A Go Pro camera set on time lapse mode for about three hours in September 2016 captures the Grinter Farms sunflower field as people take selfies, bees swarm around the sunflowers, the sun casts shadows across the field and a few clouds pass throug Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Go Pro camera set on time lapse mode for about three hours in September 2016 captures the Grinter Farms sunflower field as people take selfies, bees swarm around the sunflowers, the sun casts shadows across the field and a few clouds pass throug

In what’s sure to be Wichita’s most Instagrammable weekend event, a popular pumpkin patch near El Dorado is hosting a “Sunflower Fest.”





Walters Pumpkin Patch, at 10001 NW Highway 77 in Burns, has planted 100,000 sunflowers in a 5-acre field, which will be open to the public during the festival.

The two-day festival, a first for Walters, also will mark the opening of the venue’s annual corn maze (this year featuring a Bill Snyder-themed design).

Becky Walters, co-owner of the farm, said Walters has been actively looking to add more events throughout the year, rather than limiting itself to autumn-time fun.

“We felt like we have so many things people can do out here on the farm that there were other opportunities to host people in the summer too,” she said. “ Especially (the Sunflower Fest). That’s a natural for Kansas, isn’t it?”

Photographers are welcome to take pictures in the field – Walters said many local high schoolers are planning on taking senior pictures with the sunflowers.

Walters’ new treehouse also will be open for people to explore for the first time. The massive treehouse, likely the largest in the state of Kansas, has 960 square feet on its open-air main level and more yet on its second floor - which includes an enclosed treehouse.

Parking will be available on-site, and guests will receive a wristband after paying admission, which grants access to the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $8 for anyone 2 or older. Sunflowers will be sold for $1 per stem.

Wagon rides will be available to transport people from the main site to the sunflower field, which is across from the corn maze.

The patch’s large jumping pillow will be available for playing, and the Express Train will be in operation.

If social media is any indication, expect a crowd at the Sunflower Fest.

More than 25,000 people on Facebook have indicated their interest in attending.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.-8 p.m. - grounds open, concession stands open. Treats include sunflower ice cream.

1-3 p.m. - live music by Micah Bayless

Sun., Aug. 18

10 a.m.-8 p.m. - grounds open, concession stands open

1-3 p.m. - live music by Micah Bayless

2-4 p.m. - appearance by Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen Tori Pedrizzi

4-7 p.m. - professional photos available by Hope Kornfeld ($25 per session)

For more information, go to thewaltersfarm.com or call 316-320-4150.