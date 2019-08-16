Spend the weekend out of town with celebrations in Mulvane and Newton

Most of this weekend’s Summer Daze events in Newton will be held in the shade. This photo is from the 2018 festival. Courtesy of Sand Creek Festival, Inc

If you’re trying to get out of Wichita this weekend, here are two festivals about 30 minutes away celebrating history and the end of summer.

Mulvane: Old Settlers and American Legion Centennial

For Mulvane, Old Settlers is a tradition almost 150 years in the making.

Jerry Bachman, president of Old Settlers, said it all started with a few farmers 146 years ago. Now, it’s the oldest celebration like it in Kansas, Bachman said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It all started out in a pasture out west of town and it (always) ended the harvest,” he said. “Finally, it moved into town ... and it’s become a history.”

This year, Old Settlers will start on Friday, Aug. 16 with children’s events at Fairchild Ballfield at 9 a.m. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 18 with the Street Dance on Main Street from 9 p.m. until midnight.

There’s something for everyone, Bachman said, from turtle races in the park on Friday to a car show for adults.

The entire weekend is in honor of the American Legion outpost centennial celebration.

Bachman said admission buttons cost $2 a piece and get each attendee entered into a drawing for a $1,000 giftcard and a few $500 giftcards. Buttons can be purchased at businesses in town.

The Carnival held downtown, from 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday and noon to midnight on Sunday, is a centerpiece of the whole celebration, Bachman said. Wristbands for the carnival are $25 a piece.

For more information about activities and registration, visit www.officialmulvaneoldsettlers.com.

Newton: Second Annual Summer Daze

While Summer Daze might be relatively new to the Newton summer repertoire, event committee chairman Greg Hanson said he expects at least 2,000 people to attend this year.

“It’s a very good community (event) ... and most of it is in the shade,” Hanson said.

Buttons for the event are $4 in advance and $5 at the gate. Group rates are available.

It kicks off on Friday night with the Pirates of Sand Creek parade on Aug. 16. and the festivities run through Saturday, Aug. 17. The weekend finishes off with live music from Haymakers, The Sleepy Truckers and EPIC. The event button includes admission to the concert.

Throughout the festival, people can participate in events ranging from a Hard Redz Summer Brew Off on Saturday to a game on the largest human Foosball court in Kansas, Hanson said.

“It’s a great time. We’ve got a plethora of events,” Hanson said.

To see what else is happening at Summer Daze, check out the events calendar at https://sandcreeksummerdaze.com.