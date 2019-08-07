Wichita Police Department shows off its two new police horses

How to train a police horse Law enforcement officers train two Clydesdale horses that were purchased for the Wichita Police Department’s mounted patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement officers train two Clydesdale horses that were purchased for the Wichita Police Department’s mounted patrol.

The Wichita Police Department’s mounted unit now has two new members - Hero and Keeper.

The Mounted Unit’s eight horses, 14 officers and two sergeants were featured at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Old Town Farmer’s Market to introduce its newest partners.

Becca Holdra, Wichita Police Foundation executive director, said the “Horse for Heroes” fundraising campaign allowed the department to purchase the Clydesdale’s and introduced the horses to the community.

“This is one of the first times where the Mounted Unit has been able to select horses that are ideal for police work, ”Holdra said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clydesdales, which are larger than the standard quarter horses the department currently uses, provide better stability for mounted officers, and have a calmer and more social nature.

The names of the horses were selected by the campaign’s sponsors and approved by the unit officers.

Hero, the black four-year-old Clydesdale, was named by Patterson Legal Group.

Keeper, the brown two-year-old Clydesdale, was named by Together Wichita. The nonprofit made up of 10 organizations that organize and fund projects to improve the city. Partners are Fleeson Gooing law firm, Friends University, Newman University, Berry Cos., Armstrong Chamberlin, Credit Union of America, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita Area Builders Association and the Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com.

The campaign also provided enough money to purchase two saddles and tack for the Clydesdale’s, 16 saddle pads, 16 reflective breast collars and 32 reflective leg covers, “so all the horses are covered from head to toe,” Holdra said.

The Clydesdale’s were purchased July 6 from Cowskin Creek Clydesdales farm. When they were purchased, Keeper was 1,800 pounds and Hero was about 1,700 pounds, but both horses will continue to grow, Holdra said. The Clydesdale’s have been in police-work training for a month.

Each horse, saddle and kit cost approximately $20,000.

Holdra said the Mounted Unit provides crowd control at community events and patrols Old Town every Friday and Saturday night.

“The Mounted Unit is an incredible asset to the department and to the community of Wichita,” Holdra said. “The horses and riders are ambassadors of goodwill in our community.”