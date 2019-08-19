Local museums to participate in free Museum Day Sept. 21. You can get tickets now

The Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson is participating in free Museum Day. Admission is normally $13.50 for adults. File photo

The Smithsonian Magazine is once again hosting Museum Day, a special event where participating museums across the country offer free entry on Sept. 21.

The Wichita area has several museums participating with exhibits on art, science, history and more.

Participants must download free entry tickets online to be admitted, which are now available online. Each individual is allowed to download one ticket per email address good for free admission for two people.

Some Kansas museums participating in Museum Day include:

▪ Cosmosphere, International Sci-Ed Center and Space Museum, Hutchinson Community College, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

▪ Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood home, 200 S.E. 4th St., Abilene. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum recently re-opened to the public in July with all new exhibits.

▪ Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. 1st St. North. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

▪ Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main St. Hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

▪ Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. North. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This museum is always free.

▪ McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation, 1111 E. Kansas Ave., McPherson. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The 12,000 square feet of exhibits include a model train display, fine arts collection and information on the 1936 Olympic Basketball gold medal team. Hours of operation are 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Other museums in the Wichita area that have free days that are not associated with the Smithsonian event:

▪ Botanica, 701 Amidon St. Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Botanica is free the first full weekend of the month to Bank of America cardholders.

▪ Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd. Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is free on Sunday.

▪ Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount St. Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. This museum is always free.

▪ Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd. Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is always free on Saturday. Admission Tuesday through Friday and Sunday is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for university students with ID and youth ages 5-17. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.