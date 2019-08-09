Second annual Astro Fest fundraiser offers families a night beneath the stars

Super clear video of Jupiter shows great red spot shrinking This video posted August 8, 2019 highlights Jupiter’s trademark spot and observations made of the feature by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope that demonstrate that the trademark red spot has shrunk over time. (Sacramento Bee) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video posted August 8, 2019 highlights Jupiter’s trademark spot and observations made of the feature by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope that demonstrate that the trademark red spot has shrunk over time. (Sacramento Bee)

If you’re looking for astronomical family-friendly fun on Saturday, look no further than an annual night beneath the stars.

The Lake Afton Public Observatory is hosting its second annual Astro Fest fundraiser with astronomy-related games, food and a night of observing the planets and stars from 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 10.

“We want people to come out and have a good time,” Gassert said. “This is our second annual fundraising event, as well as an open house to show off improvements we’ve made to the facility.”

In the afternoon there will be awnings set up for shade while families are invited to paint “space rocks”, walk through a solar system built by observatory staff, learn from moon displays and listen to speakers discuss astronomy-related topics, said Fred Gassert, chairman of the board.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We did this last year and we had a great response,” Gasser said. “A lot of people came out.”

Gassert said the Boy Scouts will sell hamburgers and hot dogs and there will be a silent auction with packages from Wichita-area businesses. Additionally, members of the 501st Legion, a group that promotes interest in Star Wars, will be dressed as Star Wars characters for photo opportunities.

The observatory also will sell merchandise including t-shirts, water bottles, red light flashlights, space puzzles and more.

Once the sun sets, it’s “observing time,” Gassert said.

“We’ll look at Saturn, Jupiter, the moon and any other deep sky objects we can find,” Gassert said in an email.

Staff will be available to help participants take photos of the moon.

The observatory will charge regular admission — $ 8 for adults ages 13 and up, $7 for seniors, $4 for kids ages 5-13. A family discount is available at $20 for the whole family. Annual individual and family pass are good for entry. Children under the age of 5 will be admitted free.

The observatory is a non-profit organization focused on educating the public on astronomy and is completely funded by admissions and donations. The money raised will go toward new computers for the observatory’s computer station, Gassert said.

“I just want to see a lot of people enjoy themselves and learning about our passion of astronomy,” Gassert said.

Lake Afton Public Observatory is located at 25000 W. 39th S., Goddard, just north of Lake Afton.

The observatory’s hours change depending on the time of year. Regular admission hours from May to August are from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.