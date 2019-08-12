How to design your own bike rack for Wichita’s new stadium

Ceremonial topping off of baseball stadium The last structural beam of the new downtown Wichita baseball stadium was put in place on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The last structural beam of the new downtown Wichita baseball stadium was put in place on Wednesday.

The people behind Wichita’s stadium project are asking for submissions — but not about sports.

With the $75 million stadium’s plans to open in 2020, the artistic plans for the stadium and surrounding areas are already in the works. The aesthetic components of the stadium are allocated just over 1% of the total project budget, said Elizabeth Stevenson, project art consultant.

To get the community involved in the project, Stevenson and her team are hosting a contest — ICT Bike Rack — where Wichitans can submit designs for bike racks that will become structures at the three entrances of the stadium at Delano, McLean and Maple.

“The intention was to create some interesting and also functional bike racks at the stadium and include the community in it,” Stevenson said. “You don’t have to be a cyclist or a designer. If you have an idea for a super cool bike rack, send it in.”

Submissions will be judged by a panel of three local cyclists who will determine three winning designs that will be built by House of Sharp, a local metal fabricator, and placed in front of each of the entrances by March 2020, Stevenson said.

The three contest winners will receive gift certificates to Bicycle X-Change.

As submissions are entered, the best sketches will be posted on the ICTbikerack Instagram page, and the sketch with the most likes will receive the People’s Choice Award and the artist will receive a free helmet from Heartland Bicycle.

Stevenson said a variety of designs have already been submitted, some of which have flower and sports themes — but all themes are encouraged, she said.

“This is a community-wide, fun activity,” Stevenson said.

In judging the designs, the panel will look at several parameters, Stevenson said.

The ideal bike rack design includes styles that are specific to one of the three entrance locations, clear sketches showing both sides of the rack and defining features, sturdy and thick closed-loop designs to accommodate a u-lock, and unique, artistic elements, she said.

Participants may enter the contest as many times as they wish. To enter, submit designs to Elizabeth Stevenson at estevenson@sjcf.com

The submission deadline is Dec. 31.