Wichita businesses to raise money for The Longest Day, Alzheimer’s research

The Longest Day participants and organizers gather at a fundraiser at River City Brewery June 18. L-R: Sarah McNay, Alzheimer’s Association of Western and Central Kansas; Alex Van Horne, River City Brewing Company; Aimee Ferreira, The Longest Day Committee; Logan Carter, River City Brewing Company; and Chris Arnold, River City Brewing Company Courtesy of Sarah McNay

Wichitans will have a chance to participate in Alzheimer’s awareness fundraisers at 10 Wichita-area businesses on June 20 and 21.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and the Wichita-based Alzheimer’s Association of Western and Central Kansas has partnered with local businesses to raise money for a cause that affects more than 5 million Americans and 54,000 Kansans, said Sarah McNay, Alzheimer’s Association constituent event manager..

The Longest Day is the association’s culmination of the awareness month, which occurs on the summer solstice, the day of the year with the most light. This year, the summer solstice falls on June 21, and many local businesses will host individual fundraisers on or near this day, to donate to the local association.

“The Longest Day is a visual representation for persons who are caregivers to have hope that a cure is coming down the pipe,” McNay said. “Currently there’s no cure — so we have hope that a cure is coming.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In an email, McNay said one out of every four people are caregivers to individuals with Alzheimers, which is the most common form of dementia and causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. The estimated total value of unpaid care in Kansas is over $2.1 billion, she said.

“Most (caregivers) are unpaid, meaning they are friends or family of persons affected, who care for their loved ones while maintaining their own jobs, families, and other aspects of life,” McNay said in the email.

The Alzheimer’s Association invites local communities to participate in the Longest Day by hosting activities and events of their choosing, McNay said. Events in the Wichita area range from restaurant and brewery donation sales, yoga, a movie night and more.

Anna Voth is a volunteer from Newton, Kansas, and will host a free movie night as part of the Longest Day.

Voth is also a caregiver for her father, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a form of the disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, in 2016. Since her father’s diagnosis, Voth said she has received “invaluable” help from the Alzheimer’s Association, from emotional support to aid in applying for grants and medicare.

“People think this is a disease they don’t have to worry about until they’re 90 — I was one of them, I didn’t think at 32 I would have to think about my very young 65-year-old father,” Voth said. “Alzheimer’s is not just for the elderly, and it can be brought on in different ways... I want people to know that this is something we all have to deal with as a society — and I only know that because it happened to me.”

Voth said she wanted to get involved to raise awareness of the disease, and to let her neighbors in Newton know what resources are available to them.

“All of the money we raise at my event and in Wichita stays here in the central Kansas branch, and that’s going to do a lot for educating the community on what to expect next,” Voth said. “It’s Kansas supporting all around Kansas, and I just really want people to know they can help their neighbors.”

The Longest Day events in Wichita are as follows: