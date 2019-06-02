From history to touristy, Amarillo area delivers

Cadillac Ranch features 10 Cadillacs buried nose first in a wheat field alongside Interstate 40 on the west edge of Amarillo. Visitors spray paint the installation. Courtesy photo

If you plan a trip to Palo Duro Canyon State Park this summer, you’ll want to spend time in the nearby communities of Canyon (15 miles) and Amarillo (25 miles). Some may seem touristy, but if you don’t go, you won’t get the photo.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon is the state’s oldest and largest history museum. Its two million artifacts range from art to firearms to Comanche warrior Quanah Parker’s headdress and lance.

A special exhibit “Cattle, Cowboys & Culture: Kansas City and Amarillo, Building an Urban West” runs through December 2019. It showcases the shared heritage between the cities through artifacts, including photographs, letters, architectural renderings, saddles and other functional goods. Cattle connected the two cowtowns in the 1870s and the connection shaped both urban areas, especially art, architecture and city planning.

The museum is hosting “TX V. KC BBQ Showdown” on July 20. Tickets are $25 for all you can eat as you witness Kansas City barbecue throw down against Texas style BBQ in a 12-team cook-off.

Cadillac Ranch is one of the most popular roadside attractions in the country. When we stopped by there was a motorcoach and 10 vehicles stopped to visit the 10 Cadillacs buried nose first in a wheat field alongside Interstate 40 on the west edge of Amarillo. The autos are buried from oldest to newest, from 1949 to 1964, and were chosen when the installation happened in 1974 because they featured the iconic big tail fin. Many visitors bring spray paint and leave a message, so be careful of anyone spraying while you’re there.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch is more than just a 72-ounce roadside attraction. The restaurant, famous for offering a free 72-ounce steak to anyone who can finish it along with a plate full of extras in 60 minutes, is now a craft brewery and operates an entertainment development about a mile from its I-40 restaurant. Starlight Ranch has a maze, zipline and an outdoor stage with regional bands and touring tribute bands on summer weekends.

A free option in Amarillo is the small RV Museum at the Jack Sisemore RV dealership. Just go inside and ask, and they will send you to the museum building behind the main building. The displays are well done and include the world’s oldest known Airstream, a bus used in the Robin Williams movie “RV” and nearly 30 motorcycles on display, too.

Affiliated minor league baseball returned to Amarillo this year. The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles are a San Diego Padres team playing downtown at the new Hodgetown stadium.