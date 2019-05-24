D-Day ceremonies across the nation

The largest gathering of American D-Day and WWII veterans on June 6 is expected at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va.

The national site is in the small west-central Virginia town about 180 miles from Washington, D.C., because Bedford had one of the country’s severest per-capita losses on D-Day. Twenty of the 32 soldiers, sailors and airmen from Bedford, population 3,200, lost their lives in the invasion 75 years ago.

Find more information about their five days of ceremonies, aerial shows, performances and activities at dday.org/75th.

Among other U.S. sites hosting D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations:

National WWII Museum, New Orleans, https://www.nationalww2museum.org

National World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C., https://www.nps.gov/

Eisenhower National Historic Site, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, https://www.nps.gov/eise

Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park, New York, https://fdrlibrary.org