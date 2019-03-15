Bands and bars

Friday, March 15
Patz 4 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $1. Acoustic solo artist.316-262-1785
Kansas 8 p.m. March 15 and 16, Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe, Salina. $59-$285. The band has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, one platinum live album, and a million-selling gold single, ‘Dust in the Wind.’ 785-827-1998, www.ticketmaster.com/
RKO Blues Band 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. $5. Jazz, rock, blues and more. 316-267-3100
Adam Capps 6-8:30 p.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. Free.316-267-3100
Kyle Kilgore Band 7-10 p.m., Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. Free. Acoustic music from the 70’s-80’s. 316-833-2873, www.thirdplacebrew.com
Fly By Night 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2. 316-262-1785
Eric Nelson and Dennis Hardin 8 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway. $5. Acoustic singers and songwriters. 316-263-9164, www.artichokesandwichbar.com
Saturday, March 16
Breakfast Jazz 10 a.m.-noon, R Coffee House, 1144 N. Bitting. Free. 316-351-7778
Mandolin Monroe 8 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway. $5. Acoustic mandolin. 316-263-9164, www.artichokesandwichbar.com
Jeremiah Johnsen featuring John Probst 3 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Sondra Lavon and Tyree Noon-3 p.m., The New Stadium, 620 W. Maple. 316- 295-2242
Appalachian Sky for St. Patrick’s Eve 8-11 p.m., Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. Free. Appalachian and Irish music, dancing, and beer.
Sleepy Truckers 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. $5. 316- 267-3100
River City Pipes & Drums 1-1:30 p.m. and 4-4:30 p.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. Free. 316-267-3100
Ten Day Wish 3-6 p.m., Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley. Free. 316-448-2811, www.aeroplainsbrewing.com
Harrison Steele 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2. Singer-songwriter based in Wichita. 316-262-1785
Sunday, March 17
Groovement 8 p.m.-midnight, Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. $7. 316- 267-3100.
River City Pipes & Drums 7-7:30 p.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. Free and family-friendly. An evening of traditional bagpipe music, short talks. 316-267-3100
Dane Arnold & The Soup 4-7 p.m., Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. Free. 316-267-3100
Appalachian Sky for St. Patrick’s Day 3-5 p.m., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood. Free.
The Scandalnavians 2 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2. 316-262-1785
Knocknasheega Celtic Band 2 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway. $5. This nine-member band plays a mix of Scottish and Irish folk music with guitar, flute, whistle, violin, accordion and more. 316-263-9164, www.artichokesandwichbar.com
Monday, March 18
Matt Bauer 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2. Acoustic guitarist. 316-262-1785
Magic Open Jam 9 p.m., The New Stadium, 620 W. Maple. Sing with the band or bring an instrument and play along. 316-295-2242
Tuesday, March 19
Dave Consiglio Trio 5 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Shinedown with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria 7 p.m., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman. Tickets start at $43. Since 1991, Shinedown has proven its worth time and again with many charted singles, including ‘Fly From the Inside’ and ’45.’ www.selectaseat.com
Tat 3 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. 316-262-1785
Wednesday, March 20
Roni Lowry Worcester 7:30 p.m., Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway. $5. Acoustic music. 316-263-9164, www.artichokesandwichbar.com
Scott Knost 8 p.m.Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $2 cover. Percussive and acoustic rock. 316-262-1785
Trivia Night 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wed., March 20, Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas. Free. 316-267-3100
Magic Open Jam 9 p.m., The New Stadium, 620 W. Maple. Sing with the band or bring an instrument and play along. 316-295-2242
Thursday, March 21
Free Thursday Night Trivia 7-8:30 p.m., Wave, 650 E. 2nd St. North. Free and family-friendly. Adios Nachoria will be serving snacks. www.WaveICT.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 8 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe, Salina. $32-$65. The band’s hits include ‘Mr. Bojangles,’ ‘An American Dream,’ ‘Make a Little Magic’ and ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.’ 785-827-1998, www.ticketmaster.com/
Llew and Val 8 p.m., Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. First St. North. $1. 316-262-1785
