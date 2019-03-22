For King & Country bring contemporary Christian music tour to Wichita Sunday

Three albums into their career, For King & Country are in a far different place than when brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone began writing songs and setting the wheels in motion for their group.
In quick order, the Australian duo (who have since moved to Nashville and become U.S. citizens) has gone from newcomers to one of the bigger acts on the Christian music scene. Their 2012 debut album, “Crave,” got things off to a solid start by reaching No. 4 on “Billboard” magazine’s Christian Albums chart. Then the 2014 follow-up, “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong,” broke things wide open, topping the Christian Album chart and producing two No. 1 singles on “Billboard’s” Hot Christian Songs chart – “Shoulders” and “Fix My Eyes.” Things culminated with the album winning the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. The duo’s contributions to the soundtrack of the 2016 movie “Priceless” only solidified their standing.
As the Smallbone brothers began thinking about their third album, the question was where to go next musically and lyrically. Remembering a moment early in the career of For King & Country helped provide an answer.
“I remember the first song that I ever liked that I wrote was actually a song called ‘Crave’ from the first album. It ended up being the album title,” he said. “I remember it kind of bringing me to tears, and I remember thinking to myself even if nobody else hears this song, this song is special to me. So we kind of thought to ourselves, well, what if we continue that thought? We make it special to us, because we’ve got a soul and we’re persons just like the other people who are listening to this music. Our hope is that if it’s special to us, it will be special to millions of other people across the world. So that was kind of our blueprint.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
That thinking has resulted in the Smallbone brothers’ most personal collection of songs yet on “Burn The Ships,” the recently released third For King & Country studio album.
And it turns out there were some more headline life events to use as inspiration, especially for Luke Smallbone, who battled a severe case of ulcerative colitis in 2012 and dropped 125 pounds before finally seeing the illness go into remission in 2017.
The title track, “Burn The Ships,” is based on struggles experienced by Joel Smallbone’s wife, Courtney, during one of her pregnancies. She was suffering severe morning sickness and was prescribed drugs to help deal with her ailment. She ended up getting addicted to the drug, but faced up to the situation, went for treatment and has been free of the addiction ever since.
Another life-changing event involving Luke and Courtney’s infant son, Leo, inspired the song “Need You More,” which the Smallbone brothers co-wrote with their sister and fellow Christian music artist, Susan St. James.
In January 2018, Leo was discovered at the Smallbone home not breathing. Fortunately, the boy was revived with CPR, but later went through skull reconstructive surgery. Happily, young Leo has recovered from that major scare.
Events such as these have changed Luke Smallbone’s perspective on life – and in a good way.
“For me, it’s pushed me to a place of thankfulness,” he said. “It has made me look at things and go ‘Oh my goodness, look at what I have and what God has given me.’ I have a beautiful wife and three kids. There’s so much life.”
The feelings of appreciation and gratitude that Luke Smallbone (and his brother) now possess thread their way throughout the “Burn The Ships” album and is especially pronounced in lyrics to songs such as “Need You More,” “Joy,” “Amen” and “Control.”
Musically, the “Burn The Ships” album retains key trademarks of the For King & Country sound – airy instrumentation and soaring melodies (which have gotten the group comparisons to U2 and Coldplay) and big drums, which adds to the anthemic feel of the music. But there are twists, a main one being the addition of electronic tones and synthetic percussion into virtually every song.
So far, fans are liking the music and messages on “Burn The Ships,” which has topped the Christian album chart and produced a chart-topping Christian single in “Joy” and a top five hit in “God Only Knows.”
The live show the Smallbone brothers have put together for the “Burn The Ships” tour figures to be appropriately epic. Luke Smallbone said the set numbers about 18 songs, fairly equally split between the three albums and performed by an eight-person band, including the two brothers. Fans can expect a big show visually as well.
“One of the things that we have always enjoyed doing is quite a lot of production,” Luke Smallbone said. “This tour is going to be no different. There’s going to be an LED wall. There are going to be lights. Obviously, there’s going to be a big sound rig and things like that. But we’ve always wanted to be something, you want the music to lead. But there are a lot of things you can do to supplement what you’re doing on stage. That’s what we like to do.”
For King & Country
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24
Where: Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Tickets: $31.05-$88.55 available at wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100 or the Century II box office. Ticket prices will increase day of show.
Comments