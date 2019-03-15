Belle, Elsa, Cinderella, Moana take the ice this weekend in Disney’s ‘Dare to Dream’

Five favorite Disney heroines will take the ice this weekend to glide, twirl, and jump through fun-filled adventures. Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Elsa from Frozen, Cinderella, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Moana, will star in Disney on Ice’s “Dare to Dream” at Intrust Bank Arena.

Ryan Coombs, who portrays the role of Belle, has been skating with Disney on Ice for eleven years. She began skating at the age of 7, and after high school she knew she was done competing but not performing. She began touring with Disney on Ice productions immediately after high school.

The demanding tour schedule often includes multiple performances a day, however, Coombs says the joy of being involved in a show with so many beloved characters never fades.

“It’s really special,” Coombs says. “It’s such a wonderful experience to be a part of.”

Even as a skilled performer, Coombs says she still enjoys the thrill of each new performance.

“I wouldn’t say I get nervous at this point, but there’s definitely anticipation before each show,” she says. “Every show brings a new audience and level of excitement.”

Coombs says children of all ages as well as older family members will love watching their favorite Disney characters. Younger audience members will be excited to see Elsa, from the recent blockbuster, “Frozen,” as well as the Disney on Ice debut of Moana, from the 2016 animated film. Older fans enjoy seeing staples of their childhood like Cinderella and Belle.

Coombs says the reactions from the audience is one of her favorite parts of performing. She enjoys seeing the smiles of young children as well as teenagers and parents in the crowd.

Her favorite scene of “Dare to Dream” is, “Be Our Guest,” from Beauty and the Beast, in which the dining room characters come to life and perform for Belle.

“Not because I’m in it,” she said with a laugh. “It is so much fun and the costumes are amazing.”

Taking these favorite Disney movie moments and transposing them to the ice isn’t an easy task. In addition to the colorful, sparkling costumes and sets, Coombs says cast members and crew work very hard through rehearsals to ensure the choreography and portrayal of the characters captures the essence of each Disney film. Coombs says Disney fans love seeing these classic stories play out on the ice.

“I love to see the fans dressed up and singing along,” she says. “It truly is something that every family member will enjoy.”

Disney on Ice

When: 7 p.m., Friday, March 15; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

Tickets: $15- $70, www.selectaseat.com or at the arena box office.

More information: www.intrustbankarena.com