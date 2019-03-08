17 things to do on spring break in the Wichita area.

Spring break gets under way this Friday, March 8, in the Wichita area and attractions are geared up to provide some special activities for school-age kids and families.
Here are some of those activities, ranging from free movies and workshops to weeklong camps.
Wichita Art Museum: WAM’s annual high school party happens 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the museum, 1400 Museum Blvd. The theme is “MORP – that’s PROM spelled backwards” and high school students can meet local artists, get creative, enjoy music and food and tour the museum’s exhibitions. Cost: free but registration required.
The museum’s annual spring break “Artcation” runs 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday March 12-15, with each day having a theme that loosely ties together the family-friendly film and art projects. For example, Tuesday’s “Explore Cityscapes” activities focus on making a winding road map-scape and “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” movie. Cost: $1 for youth ages 5-17 with a paid adult ($7) or senior ($5) admission; kids under 5 admitted free.
More information on both events: wichitaartmuseum.org.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum: Three different themed programs, suitable for kids in second grade and up, will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, March 12-14, at the historical museum, 204 S. Main. Tuesday’s program is on the lives of early settlers and cowboys who drove cattle from Texas to Wichita, Wednesday’s is about celebrating Wichita, and Thursday’s is about Victorian times and the games kids played 125 years ago. Sign up the kiddos for the cursive writing class that follows each day’s program to make a longer time of it. The art of cursive writing happens 3-4 p.m. March 12-14. Cost: free, but space is limited so RSVP to tours@wichitahistory.org.
Kansas Humane Society: During Critter Camp, kindergartners through fifth-graders learn about animals, make crafts, tour the vet clinic, and more. Sign the kids up for a full week of half-day camps, running from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. March 11-15, or sign them up for both sessions for the week. Campers bring their own lunch. Snacks are provided. Cost: $125 for each weeklong, half-day session; scholarships available. Registration: kshumane.org; scholarship info: Shanna Ireland, youth educator, at sireland@kshumane.org 316-220-8709.
Youth Days of Caring: Youth ages 12 and up can help others in the community March 11-15 by volunteering for several projects coordinated by The United Way of the Plains. The projects range from landscaping and painting to animal care and crafting with kids; the list of specific projects can be found at unitedwayplains.org/youth-days-of-caring. To register: call 211 or visit unitedwayplains.org/youth-days-of-caring.
Exploration Place: Send the kids (kindergarten through fifth grade) on a mission with the spy-themed “Edventure” days at the Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. The theme ties in with the science center’s current traveling exhibition “Top Secret: License to Spy.” The activities happen from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with the following themed days: Master of Disguise, March 12; Spy-ology, March 13; Shadow Tech, March 14; and Agents of S.T.E.M., March 15.
Cost: daily fee is $35 for nonmembers, $30 for members, with before and after care options available for an nominal add-on fee. Participants can bring a sack lunch or sign up to purchase a lunch. Snacks provided. More information/registration: exploration.org/programs/parents/schools-out-edventures/
Mark Arts: Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road, is holding its annual spring break STEAM camps that combine the learning of science, technology, engineering and math with art. The camps runs March 11-14, with ages 5-7 going to camp from 8 a.m.-noon, and ages 8-11 from 1-5 p.m. Cost: $120, with member discounts available. More information/registration: markartsks.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Have a wild spring fling at the zoo’s annual Wonders of Wildlife Spring Fling weeklong camp that meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11-15 at the zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd. Camp is for kids in grades 1-5 who will do classroom experiments and field lessons. Before and after care options are available. Bring a lunch. Cost: $170 for nonmembers, $150 for members. Registration: scz.org
Two other fun things happening during spring break are the zoo’s monthly Sunset Safari, when adults and kids can spend time after-hours, and sheep-shearing day the Children’s Farms. Sunset Safari is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, and costs $5 for nonmembers, $4 for members. Registration: scz.org.
The sheep shearing happens 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16, and is included in regular zoo admission.
Great Plains Nature Center: Guided hikes, hands-on activities and more will happen during the special “Under the Stream” daily programs happening from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11-15 at the center, 6232 E. 29th St. N. Visitors will learn about different creatures living in Kansas waterways each day. It’s a free come-and-go event so drop in any time during program hours. Information: gpnc.org
Advanced Learning Library: The new downtown library, 711 W. 2nd St. N., has several free workshops going on, from “Boys Make Games,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. and “Girls Make Games,” 4:30-5:30 p.m. both on March 9 (for kids ages 9-17), to viewing of “Avengers: Infinity War” 1-4 p.m. March 12 to a classic board game session from 2:30-3:30 March 14. Information: wichitalibrary.org/events
Botanica: Between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11-14, kids can do some special activities like play oversized games, do crafts and more at Botanica, 701 Amidon. Cost: kids 12 and under free with a paid adult admission ($7 with discounts for seniors and military). Information: botanica.org
Field Station Dinosaurs: Get a preseason sneak peak at this dino park, 2999 N. Rock Road in Derby, during spring break. The website indicates there are new dinosaurs and games planned, along with a new four-story adventure climb. The early access hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through March 16. Admission: $12 with discounts for groups of four or more, plus admission price can go toward the park’s current season membership special of $99. Information: kansasdinos.com
Tanganyika Wildlife Park: This interactive park, 100 S. Hawkins Lane in Goddard, which offers feeding encounters, opens for the season in time for spring break. It’s also running its special $19.99 season pass special now through March 14, with special encounter package add-ons. Information: twpark.com
Carousel Skate: It’ll cost just $2 for admission to the skating center. 312 N. West, from 1-8 p.m. March 12.
YMCA: Free high school nights have been happening on Saturday nights for a while at the YMCA’s North (3330 N. Woodlawn) and South (3405 S. Meridian) locations, and two take place during spring break. From 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 9 and 16, any high school student, including nonmembers, can hang out and do activities at the Y. Information: ymcawichita.org
Other events
Youth Mowing Clinic: Fifth- through ninth-graders who want to earn money this summer by mowing lawns can get some tips on safety, maintenance and basic business skills at this clinic offered by the Sedgwick County Extension office, 7001 W. 21st St.. Choose from two sessions on Wednesday, March 13: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Register by March 11. Cost: $15, but program sponsors are reimbursing $10 of the fee to those who complete the clinic. More information/registration: sedgwick.k-state.edu/events/.
Babysitting for Beginners class: Youth ages 11-15 can get some training, including CPR, on caring for children of all ages during this 9 a.m.-3 p.m. class March 15 at Wesley Medical Center, 3222 E. Murdock. Cost: $40, includes lunch. Registration and information: wesleymc.com/about/family-life-education-classes
Delano St. Patrick’s parade: The Delano St. Patrick’s parade starts at noon Saturday, March 16. The parade route is from Douglas and McLean to Douglas to Walnut.
