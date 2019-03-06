First he kept the Riverfest safe. Now, a retired police captain is its 46th Admiral

Retired Wichita police Captain Ken Atnip will serve as the 46th Admiral Windwagon Smith of the Wichita River Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the old downtown library where he posed with Schooner Mates and Wagonmasters. (March 6, 2019) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle