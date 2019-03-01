A Wichita version of the popular show ‘Lip Sync Battle’ takes the Orpheum stage

You may have seen an episode of Spike TV’s show “Lip Sync Battle,” which features celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Channing Tatum and John Krasinski wildly lip syncing their favorite songs in an on-stage, head-to-head battle.
Now, Wichita can see a home-spun version of that show featuring locals as contestants.
The Orpheum Theatre is putting on the ICT Lip Sync Battle on Tuesday. It will take place at the historic theatre at 200 N. Broadway and will serve as a fundraiser for the building.
Diana Gordon, the theater’s president and chief development officer, said her staff wanted to come up with an event that would raise money for the theater that could also be staged in the theater. The Orpheum’s other big fundraiser, the annual Celebrity and Chef Cookoff, is so big, it happens off site.
“The kinds of things we’ve heard from people are, ‘It’d be so cool if there was something happening in the theatre where local people are on stage,’” she said. “We thought, ‘How could we do something where people con be on the stage and dancing?’”
The theater staff recruited six contestants, and each has been busy working up songs and dance moves to entertain the crowd. The contestants are Javan Andrew, a local jewelry designer; Kacy Meinecke, a local photographer; Kristy D. Laufer-Nelson of Koch Industries’ Flint Hills Resources; Collette Atkinson, a local podcaster; Jason Shire of the Wichita cover band Big Fat Fun;. and Byron J. Love, who identifies himself as an “Independent Lip Syncer.”
Their performances will be judged by a celebrity panel that includes Wayne Bryan of Music Theatre Wichita, Amy Baker Schwiethale of the Wichita State University School of Performing Arts; and local musician Jenny Wood.
General admission tickets to the event are $20 and available at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, at selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328.
