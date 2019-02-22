Entertainment

Going to the library’s Academy Awards Festival? There’s been one important change

By Rod Pocowatchit

February 22, 2019 02:31 PM

Wichita’s main library will host its Academy Awards Shorts Film Festival Saturday with one important change.

The planned shuttle service will not be available Saturday. Patrons are encouraged to park in the parking lot of the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St. N., or along Second Street.

Admission is free to all screenings. Films are unrated but may not be suitable for all ages.

Here’s the schedule:

Documentaries: 10:25 a.m.-12:48 p.m.

Animation: 1:50-2:46 p.m.

Live action: 3-4:45 p.m.

