Monster Jam is 6 tons of wheelies, donuts, flips, and cyclones

Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Event will return to Intrust Bank Arena with three high-energy events this weekend.
As the Triple Threat name implies, this year’s show includes three extreme sport vehicles – Monster trucks, UTV Speedsters (utility task vehicles), and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles).
The trucks, however, will remain the stars of the show. The lineup in Wichita will feature El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Max D, Megalodon, Monster Mutt, Scooby-Doo, Soldier of Fortune Black Ops, and Zombie.
At each Monster Jam event fans are able to be both spectators and judges. The audience will be provided with a website to log their scores during the event. When each truck has completed its run in the Two-Wheel Challenge, Freestyle, and Donuts competitions, fans will have 20 seconds to log their scores using a mobile device.
The drivers are vying for the title of tour champion and the opportunity to compete at the Monster Jam World Finals XX in Orlando in May.
Guests who have never been to a Monster Jam event – or those who haven’t been in awhile – might be impressed with the evolution of tricks each truck can perform. Tyler Menninga, driver of the popular truck, Grave Digger, says he gets excited about how much the sport has changed in the past five years.
“Come to a show and you’ll see how far the sport has come,” Menninga said.
Because these feats are increasingly more difficult, Menninga said that drivers are required to be well-trained athletes who can control the 12,000 pound, 10 + foot tall trucks. The trucks feature custom built, steel structured driver compartments that keep drivers protected while they maneuver wheelies, donuts, flips, and cyclones.
“It’s constantly about getting beat up in the truck,” Menninga said. “Going all out and hitting our marks – it’s physically straining.”
Menninga’s favorite part of each show is the judged freestyle event, a 75-second opportunity to show off the most extreme stunts a driver dares to attempt.
While the freestyle portion is often the most fun for the driver, it can be the most challenging as well.
“I just go out there and try to get in the worst position possible,” Menninga said with a laugh.
Fans who want to get even closer to these towering trucks can purchase a Pit Party pass. The $15 pass provides early access to view the trucks as well as photo and autograph opportunities with the drivers for Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Monster Jam
When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 23 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 24
Where: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Tickets: $20-$75, available at www.selectaseat.com, 866-755-7328 or at the Intrust box office.
More information: www.intrustbankarena.com
