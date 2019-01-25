Wichita Community Theater stages murder mystery

People who live in Wichita are already too familiar with the grisly details of BTK’s two-decade killing spree, and most were fine to leave the story back in August 2005, when guards led a shackled Dennis Rader into the El Dorado Correctional Facility to begin serving his 10 life sentences for killing eight adults and two children.

The story Wichita’s homegrown serial killer, though, has continued to fascinate the rest of the world. Documentaries, books and true crime shows focused on BTK — an ordinary-seeming father and husband from Wichita suburb Park City who started a dark double life in 1974 — have sporadically appeared over the 14 years since Rader was finally apprehended by police.