Kansas gentleman’s club says it’s booked Trump accuser Stormy Daniels for two-night show

Stormy Daniels is coming to Kansas and will perform in Salina in February, say managers of The Shady Lady, a “gentleman’s club” in the town about 90 miles north of Wichita.
The club first posted about the performance on Facebook last weekend then followed up this week with another post assuring customers that, “yes, it’s really happening.”
Daniels, an adult-film actress and President Donald Trump accuser, has been booked for shows on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 at the club, and tickets will go on sale soon, said manager Pam Hardison.
The club was looking for a way to mark its one-year anniversary, Hardison said, and wanted to book a big-name act to perform.
“We really just got on the internet and checked it out to see if she was available,” she said.
Daniels has been touring the country with her “Make American Horny Again” tour, performing at strip clubs throughout the year. The Salina date is not yet listed on any of her official websites, but Hardison said it should be soon. A message to Daniels management team sent on Thursday seeking confirmation of the show was not answered.
Hardison said the club holds about 300 and is expecting a big crowd. As for the contents of the show, Hardison said, “I am assuming it will be, you know, the same as what our entertainers do here.”
So far, those in Salina who have heard about the show seem to have a “good attitude” about it, Hardison said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who will show up out of curiosity.”
Earlier this week, a federal judged ordered Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, to pay Trump nearly $300,000 in legal fees and sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.
