Want your holiday event listed? It’s time to submit the details

By Denise Neil

October 06, 2018 08:00 AM

The holiday season is approaching, and soon, people are going to be looking for places and events where they can expend all that pent-up holiday spirit.

We try to help every year by publishing a long list of as many holiday activities as we can dig up.

Do you want your organization’s event included alongside the biggies like Gingerbread Village and Botanica’s Illuminations?

If so, you’ll want to get it listed in Kansas.com’s mega-holiday calendar to be published in early November.

Here’s what you need to do.

Go to Kansas.com/events and click on “add event” in the upper right-hand corner of the page.

Follow the prompts and enter all the details of your event. Under “genres,” be sure to select “holiday.”

The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday, Oct. 26.

Have questions? Just e-mail jhays@wichitaeagle.com.

