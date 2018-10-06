Sip cocktails, stroll among 500 jack-o-lanterns during Botanica’s newest event

For several years, Botanica has hosted the kid-centered BOOtanica during October. This year, it’s added two more events for fall fun: one being a more adult-oriented evening with live music and cocktails and the other a costume parade for dogs.
For three nights, Wednesday-Friday, Oct 10-12, the gardens at 701 Amidon St. will be open for Botanica’s first Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, featuring live music, craft beers, adult cocktails, special flavored ice pops and food.
And as the name suggests, there will be plenty of carved jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkins on display, along with about 5,800 freshly planted mums, according to Kathy Sweeney, Botanica’s creative director.
“It’s such a pretty time of year here at the gardens and we want people to get into the fall spirit,” Sweeney said.
More than 500 of the 2,500 pumpkins Botanica purchased this year – with sponsorship donations – from DeVore Farms in St. John, Kan., are being carved by various community groups and businesses to put on display.
Students from Wichita’s Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet Middle School are constructing a 10-foot spider that will be displayed, as well, Sweeney said.
The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular evening events run from 6-9 p.m., with live music on the terrace between 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Harrison Steele, Oct. 10; The Steinbergs, Oct. 11; and Annie Up, Oct. 12.
Food will be available from local food trucks parked near the children’s garden meadow, while The Anchor, a popular local bar and grill, will have three stations selling food, nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and ice pops, including a pumpkin flavor, Sweeney said. Kids will be allowed to play in the children’s garden until dusk.
Botanica’s other new Halloween-inspired event is the Spooky Pooch Parade on Saturday, Oct. 20, during which the first 200 dogs registered will be welcomed with their owners at the gardens for a special costume parade at 2 p.m. in the children’s garden meadow.
The dogs must be preregistered with a prepaid admission of $10 to participate and must meet regulations, such as being current on shots and registration. The registration rules and forms are available at botanica.org/spooky-pooch-parade.
Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed dog, the dog with the best garden theme costume and the best-dressed owner and dog, Sweeney said. Local rescue and animal welfare groups, including the Kansas Humane Society, will have adoptable dogs at the event, and KPTS’ Clifford the Big Red Dog character will also be on hand at the Spooky Pooch Parade.
BOOtanica, billed as Botanica’s biggest family-friendly event, happens 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Activities range from a petting zoo to the Bug Lady’s interactive insect and animal station to face painting to a mad scientist to sack races and more.
Botanica’s butterfly house will be turned into a plant graveyard of dead and dying plants. One new activity this year is the spooky glam station, where kids can get a Halloween-style makeover. Costumes are encouraged.
Several hundred small, pie-sized pumpkins will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis for $3 and can be decorated during BOOtanica.
Admission to the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 10-12, and BOOtanica Saturday, Oct. 13, is $9 for nonmembers, $6 for members, free to those 2 and under. Admission for the Spooky Pooch Parade event Saturday, Oct. 20, will be the regular Botanica admission of $7 adults, $6 for military and seniors, $5 for youth ages 3-12, $3 members, and free to those 2 and younger.
For more information or to buy tickets online, visit botanica.org/upcoming-events.
Comments