Calendar is full of nearby fall festivals, complete with marching bands, food and rides

Fall means festivals for several of the communities surrounding Wichita, with celebrations ranging in duration from four hours to four days now through the end of October and activities ranging from parades and carnival rides to car shows and fireworks.
“When the fall weather sets in and it’s time to put the hoodie on, people start looking forward to Arkalalah,” said Arkansas City resident Zach Stoy. The 87th annual Arkalalah is set for Oct. 24-27.
Located about an hour’s drive southeast of Wichita, Arkansas City has one of the longest-running fall festivals around, starting in 1928 as a way to lift residents’ spirits. According to festival lore, the name Arkalalah was suggested by a resident who combined part of the city’s name with the word alalah, a Native-American word for good time.
Held the last weekend of October, the festival brings in crowds of former residents and visitors that at least double the size of the community’s population of about 12,000 residents, planning officials estimated. An all-class high school reunion coincides with the festival.
Arkalalah also boasts the longest parade in Kansas, which runs about 2 to 2 ½ hours, said Stoy, who is on the planning committee. Participants range from local businesses to bands from area schools to more than a dozen pageant winners from other area towns. On election years like this one, the parade gets a little longer, Stoy said, as political candidates like to ride the route. During the parade, businesses on Summit Street, the city’s main street, close down.
Stoy attended his first Arkalalah as a 4-month-old baby and hasn’t missed one since, he said, even when he lived out of town for a stretch of about six years. This year, he’s chairing the executive committee that plans the festival. This year’s theme of “Mardi Gras Madness” is proving popular, said Stoy, noting the social media reveal got lots of attention.
The festival combines fun and philanthropy. On the fun side, there are various games, including a free Friday afternoon cornhole tournament with cash prizes on Oct. 23. There are also entertaining street games such as grape-rolling and egg-tossing contests – Stoy’s been a champion of both in the past – and a contest to challenge who can unroll a roll of toilet paper the fastest before Saturday’s parade on Oct. 24.
“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” Stoy said. “It takes a special technique.”
There are also fireworks on opening night on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and a band and flag festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, a Kansas High School Activities Association-sanctioned event. The festival is followed by a light show.
On the philanthropy side, the Queen Arkalalah contest, open to Cowley Community College sophomore students, offers a scholarship for the queen to continue her education, and the area pageant queens from surrounding cities who serve in her court are given scholarships to attend Cowley Community College. To help area bands defray costs of participating in the parade, the community provides sponsorships and free meals, said Tasha Bucher, the festival’s executive director.
All the events are based around family, Bucher said. “And once you attend, you’ll be hooked.”
Admission to Arkalalah is free, with some activities, such as carnival rides, helicopter rides and an Oct. 27 concert by the Rick Stitzel Sextet requiring fees.
For a complete schedule and more details, visit arkalalah.com.
Here’s a look at some other area festivals:
Clearwater fall festival, through Sunday
Activities include a car smash, a petting zoo, fishing and barbecue cook-off contests, a chili feed and concerts. $2 button admission, with some activities, such as carnival rides, including additional fees.
More information: clearwaterfallfestival.com
Greater Andover Days, through Sunday
Most activities are in Andover Central Park, 1607 E. Central. Activities include a fishing clinic, car show, business expo, craft fair, ice cream social, fireworks and a Saturday, Sept. 29, concert by Radioflyer. $3 button admission, with some activities requiring additional fees. No button required for children under 5.
More information: andoverks.com
Bethel College fall festival, Oct. 4-7
The ticketed 32nd annual Taste of Newton kicks off the festival on Oct. 4, when various restaurants showcase their food in downtown Newton. The fall festival, which started nearly 50 years ago, is held primarily on the campus of Bethel College in Newton. The activities include free admission to Kauffman museum, a Friday, Oct. 5, production of “Little Women,” and several collegiate sports matches. Free admission for fall festival activities; online sales only for Taste of Newton tickets, which are $45 a person, $85 for couples, end Sunday, Sept. 30
More information: Taste of Newton, facebook.com/events/2157604654501914/
Bethel College Fall Festival bethelks.edu/alumni/events/fall-festival
Augusta Red Brick Harvest, Oct. 5-6
Augusta’s fall festival is coinciding with the town’s 150th anniversary celebration. Activities include a carnival, vendors, chili cook-off, fire dancers and a concert by Lotus.
More information: facebook.com/events/307720760019241/
Goddard fall festival, Oct. 5-7
Activities include a parade, a Tanganyika Wildlife Park presentation, a hot dog eating contest, a singing contest, the showing of the movie “Inside Out” and live entertainment from high school groups and The 99 Band. Admission is free.
More information: facebook.com/Goddard-Fall-Festival-190704630988586/
Rose Hill fall festival, Oct. 12-14
Themed “Run for the Roses,” this year’s fall festival includes more live music and the addition of a beer garden. Other activities include a parade, cars show, cornhole tournament, money in the hay hunt, edible bug contest, barbecue and chili contests, a community picnic and appearances by an Abe Lincoln impersonator. $2 button, free for ages 12 and under, with some activities requiring additional fees.
More information: rosehillfallfestival.com
Haysville fall festival, Oct. 19-21
Activities include a car show, pumpkin decorating, live entertainment, including a magic show, a carnival and other children’s activities, fireworks. $3 suggested button, with some activities, such as the carnival rides, requiring extra fees.
More information: haysvillefallfestival.com
Bel Aire fall festival, Oct. 20
Lasting only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, this festival is held at the Bel Aire Recreation Center, 5251 E. 48th St. North. Activities include a car show, live music, face painting, a petting zoo, health screenings and trunk-or-treating. Free.
More information: facebook.com/events/1860686697344834
