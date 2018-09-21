Check out these 34 pumpkin patches, haunted houses and Halloween events in Wichita.

From pumpkin-picking to the paranormal, there are plenty of Halloween-inspired activities going on now through the end of October.
We’ve compiled a list of several pumpkin patches, special events and haunted places happening in Wichita and surrounding communities. The scary part is trying to figure out which activities to go to in upcoming weeks.
Pumpkin picking and more
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. W., Clearwater. Open now through Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 7-10 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment Wednesday and Friday nights for zombie paintball and evening corn maze. Special themed events, with some discounted or free admissions, are grandparents weekend, Sep. 29 & 30; “Hocus Pocus” movie night, Oct. 13; Halloween costume contest and veterans weekend, Oct. 27 & 28. Activities include 5-acre corn maze, sorghum maze, hay bale maze, obstacle course, zombie paintball, jumping activities, petting zoo, feeding heifers, milking demo, dairy tours, gem mining, pig races, hay wagon rides and “Barn of Fear” haunted barn. Admission: Pumpkin patch $7, free for 2 and younger; corn maze $7; pumpkin patch/corn maze combo $13; some activities require extra fees; Saturday night “haunted package” $20. 316-706-5391or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Marietta Farm, 1600 E. U.S. Hwy 54, Andover. Open now through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Activities include playground, corn pit, grass maze, live animals, wagon rides, corn and pumpkin cannons, paintball and rides. Admission: $5 weekdays, $7 weekends, free for 2 and younger; some activities require extra fees. 316-227-1563 or mariettafarm.com
Walters’ Pumpkinfest, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open now through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Walters’ was recently named the best pumpkin patch in Kansas by “Reader’s Digest.” Activities include sunflower field walk-through, “Terrifying Timbers” kid-friendly haunt, live animals, obstacle course, pumpkin cannon, wagon rides, mining and corn maze. (For a more scary experience, check out the patch’s Haunted Cannery attraction.) Admission: $7 admission 3-7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, $10 all other weekday times, $13 weekends, free for 2 and younger; some activities require extra fees. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
P and M Pumpkin Ranch, 311 16th Ave., Moundridge. Open now through Nov. 4, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Activities include pumpkin patch, sports barn, Western-themed playground, pedal karts, corn maze, giant board games, corn and pumpkin cannons, animal and fish feeding, s’mores. Admission: $8, free for 2 and younger; $17 for unlimited season admissions; some activities are extra. 620-345-3103 or pandmpumpkinranch.com.
Kansas Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St. (Gaeddert Farms), Buhler. Open Sept. 29-Oct. 27, 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. to dusk Saturdays and Sundays. Pumpkin patch available only on weekends. Activities include 5-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, human foosball, corn and pumpkin cannons, hay bale pyramids and concessions. Admission: New 2018 package prices range from $8 (no corn maze) to $27 for ages 4 and up; some activities require extra fees. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open Sept. 29-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Activities include pumpkin patch, corn maze, milo maze, petting zoo, hay-rack rides, giant outdoor board games, jumping pad, pumpkin cannons and concessions. Admission: $9, free for 2 and younger, military and senior discounts available; some activities require extra fees. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open Sept. 29-Nov. 3, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Activities include 15-acre corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, inflatables, movies, carnival games and concessions. Admission packages are: free for the pumpkin patch only; corn maze and most attractions $14, $12 for kids 5-12; free for ages 4 and younger; attractions only $8 for ages 3 and older, free ages 2 and younger; corn maze only $10, $8 for kids 5-12, free for ages 4 and under; some games require extra fees. Pony rides available weekends in October only for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 372 E. 70th St., Newton. Open Sept. 29.-Oct. 30, by appointment weekdays for groups, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Activities include hay-rack ride, playground, farm animal viewing, sorghum maze, and scavenger hunt/escape room-type challenge. Free admission with some activities requiring fees. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Special one-day pumpkin sale Sept. 30, then open weekends in October, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; by appointment for groups on weekdays. Activities include corn maze, canoes, hay-rack rides, tunnel slide and playground. Special music festival day with live music and discounted admission of $5 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Admission: $7; $5 for military, free for ages 3 and under. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Pumpkin patch open Oct. 3-Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. This is primarily a pumpkin- and apple-picking farm with nature walks and farm store with hard cider and fresh produce for purchase. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com
Special events
“Young Frankenstein” at Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley. Show performances are now through Oct. 27 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner served 6:15-7:30 p.m., show time at 7:50 p.m. Dr. Frankenstein’s two creations go rogue in this audience-participation show, followed by a Halloween musical comedy revue. Admission: dinner and show $30, $26 for those 60 and older and 12 and younger; show only $20 for all ages. Call for RSVPs. 316-263-0222 or mosleystreet.com
Campfire Ghost Stories, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Delano clocktower, Douglas and Sycamore. Free, part of the Delano Fall Fair. Bring lawn chairs. Hot dogs, hamburgers, s’mores available for purchase.
BOOtanica, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Botanica, 701 N. Amidon. Billed as Botanica’s biggest family-friendly event, BOOtanica features activities ranging from a petting zoo to the Bug Lady’s interactive insect and animal station to face painting to a mad scientist to sack races and more. Costumes encouraged. Admission is $9, $6 members, free for ages 2 and under. Pumpkins available to purchase and decorate for $3. 316-264-0448 or botanica.org/bootanica
“Hocus Pocus” movie nights. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Hocus Pocus,” Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch in Clearwater and Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre are holding special screenings of this comedy horror fantasy film. The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as resurrected witch sisters in Salem, Mass., who meet their demise through two teenagers and an immortal cat.
Movie times at Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater, are 7 and 9 p..m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Bale seating or bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Free admission. 316-706-5391or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
“Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway Doors open at 6 p.m. $7 general admission, $6 students, senior and military. 316-263-0884 or wichitaorpheum.com
“And Then There Were None,” Agatha Christi-written production at Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain. Show times are 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays Oct. 17-28. Ten strangers with wicked pasts and marked for murder are summoned to a remote island. Admission: special opening night of $11 for Oct. 17, all other shows are $15 adults, $13 for seniors, students and military.
316-686-1282 or wichitact.org
Paranormal Nights, Fridays, Oct. 19 and 26, Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd. Tours start at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Explore the museum with paranormal groups to find out how they search for paranormal activities. After hearing about the museum’s history, visitors will split up into small groups to do 45 minutes of hands-on ghost hunting. Limited space. Admission: $30, purchase online. 316-683-9242 or kansasaviationmuseum.org
Pumpkins at the Park, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and 26-28. Pumpkin trail, haunted hay ride, inflatables, games, stage show and maze. $15. pumpkins at the park.com
Scare in the Air, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd. Activities include trick or treat stations plus games and activities for kids. Museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission special: one child in costume up to age 18 is free with one accompanying adult ticket of $5; or regular museum admission of $9.50 for ages 13-54, $8.50 for ages 55 and older, $7.50 for ages 4-12. 316-683-9242 or kansasaviationmuseum.org
Sixth annual pumpkin drop at Stearman Field, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Pumpkins will be dropped from airplanes on to targets at the Stearman airfield, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton. A kids costume contest starts around 3:30 p.m. There is seating in the restaurant that overlooks the airfield, or bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit outside. A concession stand will also be set up outside. Later for adults, there will be live music from 7-11 p.m. and an adult costume contest around 10 p.m. Free admission. 316-778-1612 or stearmanbarandgrill.com
Spooky Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean. Investigate expanding ghosts and how to decode invisible ink messages during this event that mixes science and spooky fun. Costumes encouraged. Included in museum general admission prices of $10.50 for ages 12-64, $9 for ages 65 and older, $7 for youth ages 3-11, and free to members and ages 2 and younger. 316-660-0600 or exploration.org
Howl-oween, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N. Hang out with creatures of the night and participate in some family-friendly activities. Costumes encouraged. Free admission. 316-683-5499 or gpnc.org
Whitechapel Whimsies – Burlesque and Oddities show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Empire House, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. The character of Jack the Ripper will stalk the stage at this burlesque and steampunk-inspired show for the over-18 crowd. The show, sponsored by local steampunk group Phantom Airship Devil’s Blight, includes local and regional performers. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $13 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 at the door. facebook.com/events/281771709038397/
Haunted museum tours, 8 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 20 and 27, Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd. Tours start at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Get a behind-the-scenes guided tour, complete with some interesting stories. Admission: $15 at the door or online. 316-683-9242 or kansasaviationmuseum.org
Hay, Hooves & Halloween at Cowtown, 1865 W. Museum Blvd., 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27-28. A headless horseman will ride the streets while ghosts may haunt a few of the historic buildings during this fall favorite event at Wichita’s outdoor historical museum. Admission is $5, free for members. 316-350-3323 or oldcowtown.org
Night of the Living Zoo, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 26-28. Visit Candy Lane and Jack-O-Lantern Lane and enjoy some other not-so-scary fun activities at the zoo. Costumes are encouraged. Admission: $7 advance tickets go on sale at QuikTrip stores and online on Oct. 1, at the gate $9 general admission. 316-660-9453 or scz.org
Torchlight Tour of the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. With flashlights provided by the Wichita-based Coleman Co., participants will tour the four floors of this 126-year old building, including the rarely visited clock tower. No strollers or backpacks. Free admission. 316-265-9314 or wichitahistory.org
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” annual screening at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, 11:59 p.m. Friday Oct. 26. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. The Orpheum has been screening this cult classic for several years at midnight, with movie-goers dressing up as some of their favorite characters. Patrons can even purchase a participation kit for $5. General admission is $10. 316-263-0884 or wichitaorpheum.com
“The Unknown” silent film, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Roxy’s. 412 ½ E. Douglas. This silent film stars Lon Chaney as a circus knife-thrower and Joan Crawford. A live orchestra will accompany the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission. 316-265-4400 or roxysdowntown.com
Wichita Ghost Tours, $17.50 per person. Oct. 5, 13, 19, 26 and 27. www.ghostoursofkansas.org.
Harder-core haunts
Field of Screams and Escape Shack, Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets sales stop at 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 p.m. Sundays and weekdays. Open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3, Sundays in October and Oct. 25 and 31. Tickets: $20-$60. Timed tickets available on line. Weather-delay hotline: 316-303-2037. Not recommended for children younger than 8. scaryprairiepines.com
The Haunted Cannery, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Opens Oct. 5. Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 27. Activities include the Hayride, the Haunted Cannery and the Lunatic Asylum attractions. Admission: $25, $40 for special RIP package that includes a “hell-bound” ambulance ride and closed casket experience. thehauntedcannery.com
Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Opens Sept. 28. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 27 and dark-11 p.m. Oct. 18, 21, 25, 28 and 31. A haunted forest with a spooky history, located miles from city lights and urban sounds. Concessions available. Admission: $18 for Fridays or Saturdays. $15 for Thursdays, Sundays or Halloween night, with options to upgrade to front-of-the-line ticketing, $12 for kids 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online this year. 316-712-4354 or udallforestoffear.com
Wicked Island Haunted Forest and Escape Room attractions, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Opens Sept. 28. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 27, and 8-11 p.m. on Halloween. Sponsored by Plant Kingdom, Wicked Island includes two attractions this year. Admission for the island attraction: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. $35 for a fast pass to the head of the line. Escape room tickets: $40 first two people, $10 each additional person with a maximum of six people per group. Reservations recommended for escape room. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult for both attractions. 316-684-5991 or wickedwoodswichita.com
Warehouse of Terrors 1640 W. 140th Ave. N., Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. An old furniture store is remade into a warehouse of terrors. Not recommended for anyone under 13 or with asthma or heart conditions or expectant mothers. Admission: $25. Two-for-one tickets available on wichita.dealsaver.com. 316-371-4532 or warehouseofterrorsk42.com
Forest of Terror, 5059 N. Ridge. Open dark to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 5-6, 12-13 19-20 and Thursday, Oct. 25-Wednesday, Oct.31. Admission: $17, with $3 discounts for those with aviation, school and military IDs. Drawings for free tickets through the Facebook page of this perennial attraction, which is under new ownership this year. facebook.com/ForestofTerrorICT/
