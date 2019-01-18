Some of the most unique cars in the country are coming to Wichita this weekend

Bust those mid-winter blues with some red-hot custom cars at Century II this weekend.
The Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show traditionally kicks off the year in Wichita’s car show circuit.
And as per usual, the highlight of the show will be the Magnificent 7 Competition.
Car owners from around the country — and in some years past, the world — come to the show to vie to be a Magnificent 7 finalist.
The one rule: They must never have been shown in Sedgwick County before to qualify as a Magnificent 7 car.
All of the finalists for the competition get a $2,000 prize, gas money to travel to Wichita, and access to an exclusive party, while the winner of the competition receives a $5,000 prize.
The winner of the Magnificent 7 will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday as part of the show’s awards ceremony.
Aside from the Magnificent 7, there will be tons of show cars on display throughout Century II for the show, as well as a free kids zone area open during select times.
All proceeds from the car show go directly to two local charities: The Arc of Sedgwick County and Starkey Inc.
Last year’s show raised $110,000 for the charities — $55,000 for each organization.
It’s one of the longest-running indoor car shows in the country, started in 1957 by car builder Darryl Starbird. For many years it was known as the Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs show.
The show was purchased in 2011 by Tim and Tom Devlin, Dick Price, and John and Cary Fry, forming the nonprofit Cars for Charities — which continues to produce the show near the start of every year.
Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show
When: noon-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.
Where: Century II, 225 W. Douglas
What: Long-running custom car show to benefit two local charities. 2019 is the show’s 62nd year.
Admission: $14 adults, $13 military, $8 youth 12-17, free for children 11 and younger. Available at www.wichitatix.com or 316-303-8100.
More information: www.carsforcharitiesshow.com
