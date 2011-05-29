Boys state track notes (Day 2)

Relay repeat — El Dorado won the Class 4A 3200 relay for the second straight year, and the Wildcats did it in similar fashion _ with a strong kick by anchor Casey Nightengale.

Wamego had the lead, but with around 100 meters to go, Nightengale turned it up.

"I figured we'd have the lead, but we didn't," said Michael Riedl, El Dorado's third leg. "I wanted to get as close to first place as I can, and I knew Casey's kick would get us there."

Family matters _ South Haven's Blake Wilkey started running hurdles when he was in sixth grade. He had plenty of help from his grandfather, Terry Williams, a longtime track coach at Belle Plaine.

"He helped me out a lot," Wilkey said. "We have hurdles at home that I work on."

It paid off Saturday when Wilkey won the Class 1A 110 hurdles in 14.75 seconds for his first state title. He finished third last season.

Wilkey also won the 300 hurdles (39.55) and the long jump (21 feet, 4 inches).

Campus senior Garrett Cantrell knows all about the influence of family. His father, Trent, won two javelin titles at South in the 1980s, and Cantrell put pressure on himself to get his own title.

He won the 6A javelin with a toss of 182-1.

"That was kind of a big step for me, to follow in his footsteps," Cantrell said."... It's what I always pushed for. When I was younger, I saw my dad's letter jacket, and I told myself I would have one like that, and it happened for me."

Three state titles _ Heights' Taylor Cross wrapped up his senior season nicely. After playing for the Falcons' Class 6A undefeated football and basketball teams, Cross won the triple jump with a mark of 45-4 3/4.

"This (ranks) pretty high, seeing as how I did it by myself," Cross said. "It's pretty great going out my senior year with three state championships."

Ratcheting up the pace _ Bishop Carroll junior David Thor went out hard to start the Class 5A 1600, which he won in 4:21.65.

"I kind of planned just to take it out at this pace and see how fast I can go. It worked," he said.

Thor won the 3200 on Friday and finished second in the 800 on Saturday.

A little help _ Newton freshman Seth Hill admits he isn't the fastest on the Railers' 400 relay team _ he gives that credit to relay members Peter Nelson, Cristian Valdez and Tyler Robinson.

But when he got the handoff on the anchor leg, he knew he had a lead. And then he got some help from a cheering crowd.

"The crowd was already roaring before I got (the baton)," he said. "That's the main thing that drove me across the finish line."

Newton won the 5A 400 relay in 43.29. The Railers also won the 1600 relay in 3:23.72.

Fine finish _ Mulvane senior Evan Landes planned to make a move with 600 meters remaining in the Class 4A 1600. But when he moved, so did Andale's Thad Martin.

"I thought, 'I'll be patient and hold on and wait until the end,' " Landes said. "I figured I'd still be strong enough to have a pretty good kick at the end."

He did, as he won the 1600 in 4:24.04.

Eager for competition _ Berean Academy's Tim Gallegos won his first title, winning the Class 2A 110 hurdles in 15.37.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "I only wish that (Inman's) Jason Friesen could have run against me.... I've never beaten him. I've come close, never quite beat him."

Friesen, who came in with the top-seeded time, false-started during Friday's prelims.

Friesen did get his state title, though, winning the 300 hurdles (40.02).

"This was my last shot," Friesen said. "This was my last race in high school. It had been one of my goals (to win), and I was going to give it all I got."

OK with two _ Chaparral senior Sione Siale won the Class 3A javelin on Friday and then won the shot put on Saturday, throwing a personal-best 56-3 1/2. He was disappointed, though, that he failed to win the discus on Friday.

"I just knew I had to come back (in the shot put) and take them all out," Siale said.

Worth noting — Hutchinson Trinity's Michael Mesh won the 3A 100 (11.11) and the 200 (22.52), edging Collegiate's Rhys Powell (22.55). Hutch Trinity won the team title.

* Douglass' Avery McNelly won the 3A 400 in 50.54.

* Berean Academy's Daniel Claassen ran a personal-best in the 2A 800, winning in 1:57.45. Berean also won the team title with 55 points.

* Rose Hill won the 4A 1600 relay in 3:25.96.

* Andale's Ryan Horsch won the 4A 300 hurdles in 39.68.

* Northwest nearly became the only 6A Wichita-area school to win a running event, but it fell .01 seconds short in the 1600 relay to Shawnee Mission Northwest (3:22.34).

—Joanna Chadwick