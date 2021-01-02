Shrine Bowl all-star football rosters set for 48th annual edition of game in Hutchinson

Mill Valley’s Ethan Kremer and the Jaguars won the 2019 Class 5A state championship. Courtesy of Ethan Kremer

The rosters are set for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl featuring the best high school football players in the Sunflower State.

The 48th edition of the annual game is scheduled to be played Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Head coaches are De Soto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin for the West.

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching staff. Players were nominated by their high school coaches or athletic directors.

“This is a very talented group of kids,” King said. “Getting the roster down to 36 was tough. There are a lot of special players out there. I’m impressed by this group and I’m excited to get to work with them.”

East Squad

First Last School Class HT WT

Tanner Barcus, Parsons 3A 5’10” 180

Jordan Barnard, Olpe High School 1A 6’1” 200

Malik Benson, Lansing 4A 6’1” 170

Danny Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 5A 6’2” 260

Leo Clennan, Blue Valley Northwest 6A 6’4” 215

Max Close, Shawnee Mission South 6A 6’4” 225

Tristen Everard, Blue Valley Southwest 5A 6’1” 165

Ma’rrell Fountain, Olathe East 6A 5’9” 190

Denver Gardner, Spring Hill 5A 6’2” 275

Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central 2A 6’0” 175

Jacob Hartman, Mill Valley 5A 6’1” 175

Austin Holthaus, Centralia 1A 6’0” 245

Darell Jones, Field Kindley 4A 6’0” 175

Canon Karn, Holton 3A 6’0” 205

Miles Kitselman, Lyndon 1A 6’5” 260

Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley 5A 6’1” 275

Branden Martin, Tonganoxie 4A 6’1” 200

Jackson Miller De Soto 5A 6’0” 185

Mack Moeller Bishop Miege 4A 6’3” 200

Cole Mondi Lawrence 6A 5’11” 200

Caleb Murillo Columbus 3A 6’2” 295

Clayton Power Blue Valley 6A 6’2” 303

Desmond Purnell Hayden Catholic 3A 6’1” 210

Bo Reeves Rossville 2A 6’4” 205

Ethan Reynolds Gardner Edgerton 6A 5’9” 155

Hayden Robb Perry-Lecompton 3A 5’10” 230

Drew Schmelzle Sabetha 3A 6’5” 210

Andrew Schwinn Maur Hill - Mount Academy 2A 5’11” 200

Carter Stanchfield Paola 4A 6’3” 255

Isaac Stanton Basehor-Linwood 4A 6’1” 185

Kolby Talbot Axtell 8 Man-II 6’0” 225

Dane Whalen Osage City 2A 5’10” 250

LaJames White St. James Academy 4A 5’8” 186

Dee Wideman Girard 3A 6’2” 245

Cameron Wise West Franklin 2A 6’5” 230

Luke Zegunis Olathe West 6A 6’0” 255

West Squad

First Last School Class HT WT

Ethan Abell Oakley 1A 5’10” 180

Nic Allen Riley County 3A 6’0” 180

Shadryon Blanka St. Francis 8 Man-II 6’2” 205

Julius Bolden Wichita Northwest 5A 5’11” 195

Noah Bolticoff Rose Hill 4A 6’5” 285

Carter Brown Inman 1A 6’0” 180

Tanner Cash Clearwater 3A 6’2” 215

Spencer Davidson Minneapolis 2A 6’2” 220

Trevor Erickson Chapman 3A 6’2” 185

Kenny Fehrman Wellington 4A 6’3” 270

Jayden Garrison Little River 8 Man-I 6’2” 170

Doug Grider Halstead 3A 6’2” 236

Holt Hanzlick Hoisington 2A 6’0” 205

Gaven Haselhorst Hays 5A 6’1” 230

Christien Hawks Norton Community 2A 6’5” 260

Jack Hawver Hutchinson 5A 6’0” 202

Nick Herrman Wichita Collegiate 3A 6’0” 245

Damian Ilalio Manhattan 6A 6’2” 270

Jake Johnson Maize South 5A 6’1” 190

Wetu Kalomo Wichita Northwest 5A 6’0” 180

Koy Kenny Ulysses 4A 6’1” 217

Andrew Khoury Junction City 6A 6’1” 200

Isaiah Maikori Andover 5A 6’1” 180

Trey Nuzum Garden City 6A 6’3” 290

Harlan Obioha Hoxie 8 Man-I 6’10” 315

Oz Perez Holcomb 3A 6’2” 290

Ben Purvis Bishop Carroll Catholic 5A 6’3” 285

Jacob Rees Andover Central 4A 5’10” 182

Darby Roper Haven 2A 5’11” 170

Josh Sanders Maize 5A 5’7” 180

Maximus Shannon Arkansas City 4A 5’11” 285

Jake Shope Goddard 5A 6’1” 185

Ty Sides Phillipsburg 2A 5’9” 160

Ethan Stuhlsatz Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5A 6’4” 205

Lem Wash Derby 6A 5’11” 210

Cayden Winter Andale 3A 6’1” 235