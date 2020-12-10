High school football shined as Shrine Bowl ’20 didn’t miss a beat. Meet 2021’s coaches

It’s one of the longest-standing traditions in Kansas high school football, and even in the pandemic-pummeled year of 2020, organizers managed to keep it going.

This week, those who ensure the Kansas Shrine Bowl continues to recognize and honor the best high school players in the state, and the people who lead them, announced its full coaching staffs for the 2021 East and West teams that will play in the 48th edition of the all-star event.

The 14 men (including head coaches) selected for the June 26 game at Hutchinson Community College were chosen “based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability,” according to a news release from the Shrine Bowl’s board of directors.

Past host cities include Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka (including this year’s game), Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg and Dodge City. This is first time the event will take place in Hutchinson.

Notable Shrine Bowl alumni include former NFL All-Pro and former K-State receiver Jordy Nelson, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Wichita native Barry Sanders, former K-State and Chiefs Linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion linebacker Mark Simoneau.

The 2021 Shrine Bowl head coaches are De Soto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin for the West.

East assistant coaches

The assistant coaches for the East team, who had a combined record of 57-16 in 2020, are:

Class 6A assistant Steve Rampy (Lawrence)

Class 5A assistant Anthony Orrick (Blue Valley Southwest)

Class 4A assistant Rod Stallbaumer (Basehor-Linwood)

Class 3A assistant Brooks Barta (Holton)

Class 2A assistant Andrew Gantenbein (Osage City)

Class 1A assistant Chirs Schmidt (state-champion Olpe)

The East will hold its pre-game training camp at Ottawa University.

“I could not ask for a better group of coaches to work alongside and to represent the East this year,” said East head coach King. “I have a great deal of respect for all of these coaches and what they have done for their respected programs.

“It will also be a privilege to coach alongside Coach Barta who I had the honor of playing for during the 2000 Shrine bowl.”

West assistant coaches

The West coaching staff had a combined record of 59-20 this fall, including a trio of state runner-up finishes.

Class 6A assistant Randall Zimmerman (Junction City)

Class 5A assistant Mike Vernon (Hutchinson)

Class 4A assistant Jon Wiemers (Arkansas City)

Class 3A assistant Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate)

Class 2A assistant Zach Baird (Hoisington)

Class 1A assistant Jeff Hennick (Oakley)

The West team will hold its camp at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina.

“I am so excited about the coaches I get the opportunity to work with,” West head coach Melvin said. “These are terrific coaches that I look up to — some I have coached against and coaches that obviously had fantastic seasons.

“I feel very blessed to get to be with these coaches and players to represent such a wonderful organization.”

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, a healthcare system of 22 hospitals “dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals.”

Shrine Bowl Week includes a number of community-based and charitable events, as well as prestigious marching band and cheer camps, each year.

“We are very excited about the great coaching staffs elected for this year’s game,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl executive director B.J. Harris. “These coaches have more than 1,300 wins and have coached in more than 2,000 high school football games. I am confident that these coaches understand the challenge they have before them and are ready to lead our teams.”