Emporia High School football coach abruptly fired; ex-player alleges abusive behavior

The head football coach at Emporia High School has been fired from his coaching duties with one game left in the season, after at least one former player alleged publicly that he was verbally and physically abused while part of the program.

The USD 253 board voted 5-0 at a special meeting late Wednesday that “Corby Milleson’s football coaching contract be terminated.”

The motion by board member Melissa Ogleby also specified that Milleson would receive all pay that was due under his contract “as if he had completed all coaching duties for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Two members, including board President Michael Crouch, abstained from the vote and the approximately one hour and 40 minute closed session that preceded it.

The board members voted without public discussion and didn’t specify a reason why they were removing Milleson.

Lyndel Landgren, a spokesman for the district, said he couldn’t comment on that because of confidentiality of personnel matters.

He did confirm that Milleson continues to be employed as a teacher in the district.

“The principal contacted the team members this morning” to inform them of the change in the football program,” Landgren said.

At least one former player, now a college student, had claimed recently that the coach subjected him and other players to verbal and physical abuse.

Colton Bieker, who last played for Milleson in the 2018-19 season, tweeted complaints about the coach last week.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He also told Topeka television station KSNT that Milleson had shoved him, grabbed him by his helmet and threw objects at him, including clipboards and practice schedules.

Milleson used profane language and made derogatory personal comments about his family, Bieker told the station.

Bieker played four seasons of varsity football at Emporia High, at various times a linebacker, free safety, cornerback and wide receiver.

Bieker could not be reached for comment Thursday, but did post on social media celebrating the coach’s dismissal.

“Well deserved,” Bieker tweeted. “Time to find someone who will build the program back up the right way.”

In a series of tweets posted Oct. 16, he wrote: “It’s time for a much needed change. Too many past & present athletes careers have been & will be ruined by someone who doesn’t deserve the title of “Coach”.”

Also: “If you want to know how he really is, me & MANY other past & current athletes are more than willing to share the truth that he is nothing but a self-centered person with absolutely 0 idea of how to coach or treat a human being...”

Bieker’s mother told the television station that Milleson’s actions destroyed her son’s desire to play ball.

Bieker now attends Emporia State University. His name doesn’t appear on any of the school’s current athletic rosters.

Milleson declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

Emporia high football has a 2-5 record this season with a final game scheduled at Manhattan on Friday.

The school named offensive line coach Keaton Tuttle as interim head coach Thursday, Landgren said.

Tuttle was a former lineman for Fort Hays State University and Iowa Western, a community college in Council Bluffs, Iowa.