Varsity Football
KSHSAA classifications released for 2020-21 football seasons
Goddard, Hutchinson and Olathe West are on the move.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has released its updated classifications for the 2020-21 football seasons. Here are the changes:
2020-21 football classification changes
Class 6A
Number of schools: 32
Enrollment range: 1854-1092
Schools added:
- Olathe West (5A)
Schools dropped:
- Hutchinson (5A)
Class 5A
Number of schools: 32
Enrollment range: 1083-655
Schools added:
- Goddard (4A)
- Hutchinson (6A)
- Pittsburg (4A)
- Spring Hill (4A)
Schools dropped:
- Olathe West (6A)
- Great Bend (4A)
- Lansing (4A)
- St. James Academy (4A)
Class 4A
Number of schools: 32
Enrollment range: 654-340
Schools added:
- Great Bend (5A)
- Lansing (5A)
- St. James Academy (5A)
- Wamego (3A)
Schools dropped:
- Goddard (5A)
- Pittsburg (5A)
- Spring Hill (5A)
- Baldwin (3A)
Class 3A
Number of schools: 48
Enrollment range: 324-168
Schools added:
- Baldwin (4A)
- Cherryvale (2A)
- Council Grove (2A)
- Southeast of Saline (2A)
- Riley County (2A)
Schools dropped:
- Wamego (4A)
- Beloit (2A)
- Haven (2A)
- Kingman (2A)
- Wellsville (2A)
Class 2A
Number of schools: 48
Enrollment range: 168-112
Schools added:
- Beloit (3A)
- Haven (3A)
- Kingman (3A)
- Wellsville (3A)
- Bluestem (1A)
- Ellis (1A)
- Hillsboro (1A)
- Marion (1A)
- Republic County (1A)
- St. Mary’s Colgan (1A)
- Syracuse (1A)
Schools dropped:
- Cherryvale (3A)
- Council Grove (3A)
- Southeast of Saline (3A)
- Riley County (3A)
- Arma-Northeast (1A)
- Conway Springs (1A)
- Ellinwood (1A)
- Horton (1A)
- Richmond-Central Heights (1A)
- Whitewater-Remington (1A)
- Wichita Independent (1A)
Class 1A
Number of schools: 28
Enrollment range: 111-62
Schools added:
- Arma-Northeast (1A)
- Conway Springs (1A)
- Ellinwood (1A)
- Horton (1A)
- Richmond-Central Heights (1A)
- Remington-Whitewater (1A)
- Wichita Independent (1A)
Schools dropped:
- Ellis (2A)
- Republic County (2A)
- Hillsboro (2A)
- Bluestem (2A)
- Marion (2A)
- St. Mary’s Colgan (2A)
- Syracuse (2A)
- La Crosse (8-Man I)
- Meade (8-Man I)
- Yates Center (8-Man I)
8-Man Division I
Number of schools: 48
Enrollment range: 98-66
Schools added:
- Doniphan West (8-Man II)
- La Crosse (1A)
- Langdon-Fairfield (8-Man II)
- Meade (1A)
- Moran-Marmaton Valley (8-Man II)
- Pretty Prairie (8-Man II)
- Yates Center (1A)
Schools dropped:
- Caldwell (8-Man II)
- Central Plains (8-Man II)
- Coldwater-South Central (8-Man II)
- Lebo (8-Man II)
- Peabody-Burns (8-Man II)
- St. Francis (8-Man II)
- Victoria (8-Man II)
8-Man Division II
Number of schools: 52
Enrollment range: 66-29
Schools added:
- Caldwell (8-Man I)
- Central Plains (8-Man I)
- Coldwater-South Central (8-Man I)
- Lebo (8-Man I)
- Peabody-Burns (8-Man I)
- St. Francis (8-Man I)
- Victoria (8-Man I)
Full football classifications (2020-21)
All other classifications for 2019-20 school year
