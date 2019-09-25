Varsity Football

KSHSAA classifications released for 2020-21 football seasons

Andover Central beats Goddard 38-21 in Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. By
Up Next
The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. By

Goddard, Hutchinson and Olathe West are on the move.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has released its updated classifications for the 2020-21 football seasons. Here are the changes:

2020-21 football classification changes

Class 6A

Number of schools: 32

Enrollment range: 1854-1092

Schools added:

  • Olathe West (5A)

Schools dropped:

  • Hutchinson (5A)

Class 5A

Number of schools: 32

Enrollment range: 1083-655

Schools added:

  • Goddard (4A)
  • Hutchinson (6A)
  • Pittsburg (4A)
  • Spring Hill (4A)

Schools dropped:

  • Olathe West (6A)
  • Great Bend (4A)
  • Lansing (4A)
  • St. James Academy (4A)

Class 4A

Number of schools: 32

Enrollment range: 654-340

Schools added:

  • Great Bend (5A)
  • Lansing (5A)
  • St. James Academy (5A)
  • Wamego (3A)

Schools dropped:

  • Goddard (5A)
  • Pittsburg (5A)
  • Spring Hill (5A)
  • Baldwin (3A)

Class 3A

Number of schools: 48

Enrollment range: 324-168

Schools added:

  • Baldwin (4A)
  • Cherryvale (2A)
  • Council Grove (2A)
  • Southeast of Saline (2A)
  • Riley County (2A)

Schools dropped:

  • Wamego (4A)
  • Beloit (2A)
  • Haven (2A)
  • Kingman (2A)
  • Wellsville (2A)

Class 2A

Number of schools: 48

Enrollment range: 168-112

Schools added:

  • Beloit (3A)
  • Haven (3A)
  • Kingman (3A)
  • Wellsville (3A)
  • Bluestem (1A)
  • Ellis (1A)
  • Hillsboro (1A)
  • Marion (1A)
  • Republic County (1A)
  • St. Mary’s Colgan (1A)
  • Syracuse (1A)

Schools dropped:

  • Cherryvale (3A)
  • Council Grove (3A)
  • Southeast of Saline (3A)
  • Riley County (3A)
  • Arma-Northeast (1A)
  • Conway Springs (1A)
  • Ellinwood (1A)
  • Horton (1A)
  • Richmond-Central Heights (1A)
  • Whitewater-Remington (1A)
  • Wichita Independent (1A)

Class 1A

Number of schools: 28

Enrollment range: 111-62

Schools added:

  • Arma-Northeast (1A)
  • Conway Springs (1A)
  • Ellinwood (1A)
  • Horton (1A)
  • Richmond-Central Heights (1A)
  • Remington-Whitewater (1A)
  • Wichita Independent (1A)

Schools dropped:

  • Ellis (2A)
  • Republic County (2A)
  • Hillsboro (2A)
  • Bluestem (2A)
  • Marion (2A)
  • St. Mary’s Colgan (2A)
  • Syracuse (2A)
  • La Crosse (8-Man I)
  • Meade (8-Man I)
  • Yates Center (8-Man I)

8-Man Division I

Number of schools: 48

Enrollment range: 98-66

Schools added:

  • Doniphan West (8-Man II)
  • La Crosse (1A)
  • Langdon-Fairfield (8-Man II)
  • Meade (1A)
  • Moran-Marmaton Valley (8-Man II)
  • Pretty Prairie (8-Man II)
  • Yates Center (1A)

Schools dropped:

  • Caldwell (8-Man II)
  • Central Plains (8-Man II)
  • Coldwater-South Central (8-Man II)
  • Lebo (8-Man II)
  • Peabody-Burns (8-Man II)
  • St. Francis (8-Man II)
  • Victoria (8-Man II)

8-Man Division II

Number of schools: 52

Enrollment range: 66-29

Schools added:

  • Caldwell (8-Man I)
  • Central Plains (8-Man I)
  • Coldwater-South Central (8-Man I)
  • Lebo (8-Man I)
  • Peabody-Burns (8-Man I)
  • St. Francis (8-Man I)
  • Victoria (8-Man I)

Full football classifications (2020-21)

6a.PNG

5a.PNG

4a.PNG

3a.PNG

2a.PNG

1a.PNG

8I.PNG

8II.PNG

All other classifications for 2019-20 school year

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  