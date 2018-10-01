Goddard junior Dhimani Butler tries to break away from Maize senior Carson Shively during the forth quarter at Goddard High School. (Sept. 28, 2018)
Goddard junior Dhimani Butler tries to break away from Maize senior Carson Shively during the forth quarter at Goddard High School. (Sept. 28, 2018)
Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Lots of movement in the Wichita football rankings heading into Week 6

By Hayden Barber

October 01, 2018 02:50 PM

Bishop Carroll was pushed to the edge against Great Bend, and Goddard and Kapaun took tough losses. Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area heading into Week 6 of the 2018 season.

Starting quarterback or not, Derby handles business. They likely will again at Hutch.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Derby 60, Salina South 7

Week 5 Ranking: 1 (-)

Week 6: at Hutchinson

Last Meeting: Derby 61, Hutchinson 18 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 56, Hutchinson 7

Northwest handled an undefeated Kapaun team like it was a second-round playoff game.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Wichita Northwest 55, No. 7 Kapaun 26

Week 5 Ranking: 2 (-)

Week 6: at Garden City

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 36, Garden City 23 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Garden City 14

This whole “Maize defense still hasn’t allowed a point this season” story is getting insane.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Maize 27, No. 8 Goddard 2

Week 5 Ranking: 3 (-)

Week 6: at Salina South

Last Meeting: Maize 21, Salina South 0 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 35, Salina South 0

Going to Buhler was supposed to be one of the biggest tests of the year. The Pups passed.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: McPherson 46, No. 25 Buhler 7

Week 5 Ranking: 5 (+1)

Week 6: vs. Augusta

Last Meeting: McPherson 40, Augusta 0 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 49, Augusta 7

Andale has outscored opponents 253-14 this season. They finally get a quality opponent after three straight 50-point shutouts.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 0

Week 5 Ranking: 6 (+1)

Week 6: vs. No. 16 Collegiate

Last Meeting: Andale 35, Collegiate 7 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Andale 38, Collegiate 21

Carroll skated by at Great Bend but lost its starting quarterback in the process.

Record: 3-2

Week 5: Bishop Carroll 36, Great Bend 33

Week 5 Ranking: 4 (-2)

Week 6: at No. 10 Kapaun

Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 41, Kapaun 6 (Regional, 2017)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 26

The Greenbacks have allowed a point in only one game. Let that sink in.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Pratt 42, Kingman 0

Week 5 Ranking: 9 (+2)

Week 6: vs. Hugoton

Last Meeting: Pratt 42, Hugoton 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0

Conway Springs keeps chugging along. Remington will be the last tune-up before Chaparral and Garden Plain.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Conway Springs 62, Independent 14

Week 5 Ranking: 10 (+2)

Week 6: vs. Remington

Prediction: Conway Springs 56, Remington 7

The Runners let off the gas a bit against Remington. They can’t do that with Garden Plain.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Chaparral 48, Remington 22

Week 5 Ranking: 13 (+4)

Week 6: vs. No. 20 Garden Plain

Last Meeting: Chaparral 18, Garden Plain 14 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Chaparral 28, Garden Plain 21

Kapaun didn’t show well at Northwest, but few teams would. Now the crusaders must refocus for Carroll.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: No. 2 Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun 26

Week 5 Ranking: 7 (-3)

Week 6: vs. No. 6 Bishop Carroll

Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 41, Kapaun 6 (Regional, 2017)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 26

The Lions haven’t hit 20 points since Week 2. They have to change that quickly.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: No. 3 Maize 27, Goddard 2

Week 5 Ranking: 8 (-3)

Week 6: at No. 18 Valley Center

Last Meeting: Goddard 57, Valley Center 7 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Goddard 18, Valley Center 14

Wellington cruised over Rose Hill, but Labette County will be a much stiffer competitor.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Wellington 38, Rose Hill 7

Week 5 Ranking: 15 (+3)

Week 6: vs. Labette County

Prediction: Wellington 31, Labette County 21

Heights ran all over Southeast and has a chance to put together a nice run heading into the back half of the season.

Record: 3-2

Week 5: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14

Week 5 Ranking: 17 (+4)

Week 6: at Wichita South

Last Meeting: Wichita Heights 48, Wichita South 12 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Heights 42, Wichita South 14

It is time to start believing in Salina. The Mustangs are 4-1 for the first time since 2011.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Salina Central 48, No. 11 Campus 17

Week 5 Ranking: 20 (+6)

Week 6: at No. 22 Newton

Last Meeting: Newton 42, Salina Central 20 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Salina Central 35, Newton 21

Whether traveling to Salina was the problem or not, Campus did not put on a good showing in Week 5.

Record: 3-2

Week 5: No. 20 Salina Central 48, Campus 17

Week 5 Ranking: 11 (-4)

Week 6: vs. Wichita Southeast

Prediction: Campus 31, Wichita Southeast 14

Collegiate has been on a tear since losing to Wellington in Week 1. The Spartans will prove their worth this week.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Collegiate 28, Cheney 7

Week 5 Ranking: 18 (+2)

Week 6: at No. 5 Andale

Last Meeting: Andale 35, Collegiate 7 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Andale 38, Collegiate 21

The Pioneers showed out in Dodge City, avoiding the slip-up out west.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Wichita West 27, Dodge City 14

Week 5 Ranking: 18 (+2)

Week 6: at Wichita North

Last Meeting: Wichita West 47, Wichita North 0 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita West 28, Wichita North 7

Valley Center has a legitimate chance to win the AVCTL II. That was something few outside of Valley Center expected.

Record: 3-2

Week 5: Valley Center 13, No. 14 Andover 10

Week 5 Ranking: 21 (+3)

Week 6: vs. No. 11 Goddard

Last Meeting: Goddard 57, Valley Center 7 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Goddard 18, Valley Center 14

Andover was in it with Valley Center for four quarters, but the Trojans have to start turning competing into winning.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: No. 21 Valley Center 13, Andover 10

Week 5 Ranking: 14 (-5)

Week 6: vs. Arkansas City

Last Meeting: Andover 27, Arkansas City 13 (Week 3, 2015)

Prediction: Andover 32, Arkansas City 21

Garden Plain’s offense was on cruise control. Then it hit Hutchinson-Trinity last week.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Hutchinson-Trinity Academy 20, Garden Plain 7

Week 5 Ranking: 12 (-8)

Week 6: at No. 9 Chaparral

Last Meeting: Chaparral 18, Garden Plain 14 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Chaparral 28, Garden Plain 21

Losing to a one-win team is never a good look. Doing it at home is worse. Central must bounce back.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Maize South 21, Andover Central 20

Week 5 Ranking: 16 (-5)

Week 6: at Great Bend

Prediction: Great Bend 24, Andover Central 17

Newton’s win over Hutchinson wasn’t the most impressive. Now the Railers get a hot Salina Central bunch.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Newton 42, Hutchinson 35

Week 5 Ranking: 22 (-)

Week 6: vs. No. 14 Salina Central

Last Meeting: Newton 42, Salina Central 20 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Salina Central 35, Newton 21

Mulvane defended its home field against Coffeyville. A win over Rose Hill would mean three straight.

Record: 3-2

Week 5: Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 20

Week 5 Ranking: 23 (-)

Week 6: vs. Rose Hill

Last Meeting: Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 38 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 14

Eisenhower made the trip to Ark City and still hung 49 points on the board. That is a huge step for the Tiger offense.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 29

Week 5 Ranking: 24 (-)

Week 6: vs. No. 25 Maize South

Last Meeting: Eisenhower 16, Maize South 0 (Sectional, 2015)

Prediction: Eisenhower 28, Maize South 24

Maize South had one of the finishes of the year at Andover Central. Momentum will be key at Eisenhower.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Maize South 21, No. 16 Andover Central 20

Week 5 Ranking: NR

Week 6: at No. 24 Eisenhower

Last Meeting: Eisenhower 16, Maize South 0 (Sectional, 2015)

Prediction: Eisenhower 28, Maize South 24

