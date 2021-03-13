State champs! Blue Valley North and Miege boys, Aquinas girls all earn hoops titles

Blue Valley North’s NikkoTaylor (No. 15), Drew Freberg (34) and Andrew Orr (24) celebrate in the final seconds of Saturday’s Kansas Class 6A boys state championship against Haysville-Campus at Koch Arena in Wichita. Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle

It was a day of basketball celebration for several Kansas City-area high school basketball teams at various sites around the state on Saturday.

The Blue Valley North and Bishop Miege boys and St. Thomas Aquinas girls teams all claimed hoops titles.

On Thursday, Blue Valley North advanced to the Class 6A state final by outlasting a wild 29-point fourth-quarter scoring outburst from Lawrence’s Zeke Mayo in the semifinals.

On Saturday at Wichita’s Koch Arena, the Mustangs (21-3) claimed their first state title in boys hoops since 1997, their second overall, with a 67-59 victory over Haysville-Campus — and they had to rally to earn that hardware after trailing 32-26 at halftime.

Isaac Patterson scored 19 points, Nikko Taylor 17, Luke Adams 14 and Kernan Bundy 12 for BV North. Campus got 24 points from Stevie Strong, 12 from Jayden Hall 12 and 10 from Sterling Chapman.

Miege (22-1) left no doubt in the boys Class 5A final at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, trouncing Louisburg 94-40 for the sixth state title in program history. The Stags got 22 points from Harrison Braudis, 18 from Taj Manning, 16 from Mark Mitchell 16 and 14 from Christian Bowen-Webb.

Louisburg (18-7) trailed 48-23 at halftime and 70-29 after three quarters of play. The Stags were tall, with three players 6-foot-8 or taller, but they also shot the ball extremely well: 67 percent from the field.

The Class 5A Aquinas girls, meanwhile, not only won their fifth straight championship, they also ended a monumental 45-game winning streak by Andover Central (24-1). The final score at White Auditorium in Emporia: Miege 52, Andover Central 44.

It was the ninth state title overall for the Saints (20-2).

Aquinas, which led 30-14 at halftime, was led by Beatrice Culliton’s 16 points and 14 rebounds. Creighton recruit Brittany Harshaw scored 18 points — 15 in the second half — for Andover Central.

Andover Central, whose previous loss came against McPherson in overtime in December 2019, was seeking its first state championship in girls hoops since 2010.

The remaining state-championship games were to be played at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

