‘Bigger than basketball’: Derby basketball team takes a knee to protest during anthem

Members of the Derby boys basketball team decided to take a knee during the national anthem before its road game at Maize South on Friday. Courtesy

It’s nothing new for professional athletes to take a knee during the national anthem before sporting events to peacefully protest police brutality and racism.

But the Derby boys basketball team became one of the first high school teams in Kansas to take part of the protests when 10 players on the team took a knee when the national anthem played before Derby’s game at Maize South last Friday.

“We wanted to show that it’s not just NBA players and people out there on the Internet who are fighting for equality,” Derby senior Blake Chadwick said. “We’re fighting for equality, too. Being from a suburban school, we thought if we can show we’re ready for change then everybody else can show they’re ready for change.”

The issue of police brutality in particular strikes close to home for the Derby boys basketball team. An older brother of one of its players was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2014.

The idea of kneeling came about after the players watched how police handled last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building. A viral tweet from Wichita native and NFL player Davontae Harris captured how many of the Black players on Derby’s team were feeling, Chadwick said.

We’re not asking you to shoot them like you shoot us, we’re asking you to NOT shoot us like you don’t shoot them... — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) January 7, 2021

After the players decided they wanted to protest, Chadwick brought the idea to their coach and Brett Flory, who is white, gave his full support to the players who wanted to kneel. After receiving final sign-off from Derby principal Tim Hamblin, the players felt empowered by the support received from their adult superiors.

“Coach was all for it because he loves us and supports us and he knew exactly where we were coming from, even though he can’t put himself in our shoes,” Chadwick said. “We talked to each other and we all knew why we were doing this.”

Although the coaching staff and two of the players decided to remain standing for the anthem, Chadwick said both sides fully understood and respected the decision from the other side.

“At the end of the day, we’re all a family,” Chadwick said. “The players who took a knee have no problem with the players who didn’t take a knee and the coaches. We all knew what our intentions were. The players who didn’t kneel talked to us and we didn’t hold that against them at all in any way. Everyone has their own opinion and their voice and we voiced ours (Friday).”

In the discussion leading up to the decision, Chadwick said the players talked about the negativity that would come if they did decide to take a knee. They knew the act is polarizing and that a good chunk of people — even people in their own community — would view their act as a show of disrespect to the country.

Since Friday, pictures of Derby’s players taking a knee have circulated on social media and drawn criticism. Even in the moment, the players knew that it would take courage to follow through with their intentions in front of a crowd.

After Friday’s game, Chadwick quote tweeted a picture of the team kneeling with a message that read: “In order to get change, sometimes you have to be the change.” It was even retweeted by WSU junior basketball player Dexter Dennis.

While Derby lost the game, 60-55, to Maize South, it was hard for Derby’s players not to feel like they had still accomplished something grander late on Friday evening. Even with all of the push-back, Chadwick said Derby’s team is proud of what it did.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” Chadwick said. “We’re going to win more basketball games this year, mark my words on that. But at the end of the day, this was about more than basketball. We’re just fighting for equality. We know it may never happen while we’re still alive, but we want to be that little step of change in the right direction.”