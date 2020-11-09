Kapaun boys basketball coach and athletic director is on a temporary leave of absence

Kapaun boys basketball coach John Cherne File photo

Kapaun Mount Carmel athletic director and boys basketball coach John Cherne is on “a temporary leave of absence,” according to an email announcement by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita Schools and the high school sent to parents.

The email did not specify on the cause for Cherne’s leave of absence. Kapaun principal Chris Bloomer did not immediately respond to an interview request by The Wichita Eagle on Monday.

Cherne led the Crusaders to the Class 5A championship in his first season as coach in 2011-12. He guided Kapaun to five trips to the state tournament, including four semifinal appearances and the 2016 title game, and was set to begin his 10th season on the sidelines for the Crusaders this season.

The first practice of the 2020-21 Kansas high school basketball season is next Monday. In the email to parents, Kapaun said it has “assigned temporary replacements until further notice” but did not specify who was temporarily taking over Cherne’s roles as athletic director and basketball coach.